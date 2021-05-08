 Skip to main content
Bestsellers
Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Doubleday

2. “Finding Ashley.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

3. “A Gambling Man.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

4. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s

5. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

6. “Ocean Prey.” John Sandford. Putnam

7. “Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy (Book II: Greater Good).” Timothy Zahn. Del Rey

8. “A Distant Shore.” Karen Kingsbury. Atria

9. “Whereabouts.” Jhumpa Lahiri. Knopf

10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue.” V.E. Schwab. Tor

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

2. “The Hill We Climb.” Amanda Gorman. Viking

3. “You Are Your Best Thing.” Burke/Brown Random House

4. “World Travel.” Bourdain/Woolever. Ecco

5. “The Bomber Mafia.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown

6. “The Women of the Bible Speak.” Shannon Bream. Broadside

7. “How Y’all Doing?” Leslie Jordan. Morrow

8. “The Truth About COVID-19.” Joseph Mercola. Chelsea Green

9. “Out of Many, One.” George W. Bush. Crown

10. “Don’t Drop the Mic.” T.D. Jakes. Faith Words

PAPERBACK 1. “The Sentinel.” Child/Child. Dell

2. “Meant to Be Immortal.” Lynsay Sands. Avon

3. “Country Proud.” Linda Lael Miller. HQN

4. “A Walk Along the Beach.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

5. “Outlaw Country.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

6. “Gold Mine Massacre.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “Lone Wolf.” Palmer/Pearce/Zanetti. Zebra

8. “The Wedding Dress.” Danielle Steel. Dell

9. “Under Currents.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

10. “Near Dark.” Brad Thor. Pocket

— Tribune News Service

