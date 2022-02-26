Bestsellers

"Recitatif: A Story" by Toni Morrison, with an introduction by Zadie Smith; Alfred A. Knopf (40 pages, $16) ——— Two little girls meet in a children’s shelter sometime in the 1950s. They spend four months as roommates there and then meet again randomly as they grow up. One girl is Black, the other is white, but the reader of “Recitatif,” Toni Morrison’s only short story, never knows which is ...