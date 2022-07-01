Bestsellers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Hotel Nantucket.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

2. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday

3. “Escape.” Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown

4. “The House Across the Lake.” Riley Sager. Dutton

5. “Lapvona.” Ottessa Moshfegh. Penguin Press

6. “Horse.” Geraldine Brooks. Viking

7. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour.” Don Bentley. Putnam

8. “Nightwork.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

9. “Run, Rose, Run.” Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

10. “Meant to Be.” Emily Giffin. Ballantine

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Battle for the American Mind.” Pete Hegseth. Broadside

2. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious.” David Venable. Ballantine

3. “The Power of One More.” Ed Mylett. Wiley

4. “An Immense World.” Ed Yong. Random House

5. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

6. “James Patterson.” James Patterson. Little, Brown

7. “The Game Master’s Book of Traps, Puzzles and Dungeons.” Jeff Ashworth. Media Lab

8. “Happy-Go-Lucky.” David Sedaris. Little, Brown

9. “Leading with Heart.” Baird/Sullivan. Harper Business

10. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please.” Tom Segura. Grand Central

PAPERBACK

1. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “The Return.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

3. “Summer Shadows.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

4. “No Way Out.” Fern Michaels. Zebra

5. “Better Off Dead.” Child/Child. Dell

6. “Deadly Cross.” James Patterson. Grand Central

7. “Autopsy.” Patricia Cornwell. Morrow

8. “When the Shooting Starts.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “Montana.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

10. “Taming a Texan.” Diana Palmer. Harlequin

Book review: 'Mini-Forest Revolution' shows how to mimic nature

Book review: 'Mini-Forest Revolution' shows how to mimic nature

Planting a tree, it turns out, isn't such a simple task after all. In "Mini-Forest Revolution," Hannah Lewis details a method developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that calls for planting dense stands of trees that replicate what would develop over a century if humans stepped away. As the Associated Press' Jeff Rowe notes in his review, the practice is renewing deforested areas around the world and also adding cool green islands to urban areas and combatting global warming by restoring soil health, replenishing groundwater supplies, fostering wildlife growth and capturing carbon. And at 185 pages, it's a quick read.

Book review: Whips and quips in comedian Tom Segura's new book

Book review: Whips and quips in comedian Tom Segura's new book

Comedian and podcaster Tom Segura is constantly on the verge of going too far, straddling the line for the laughs. It's effective, but it keeps the casual fan at arm's length. That is, until he wrote "I'd Like to Play Alone, Please" and gave the bookish world a window into his heart. In his book of autobiographical essays, Segura directly addresses readers and engages with his audience as if he's up on stage performing a set. Donna Edwards of the Associated Press says Segura is open, funny and insightful, and fans of his will be right at home.

Book review: Hardboiled detective novel meets modern-day issues in 'And There He Kept Her'

Book review: Hardboiled detective novel meets modern-day issues in 'And There He Kept Her'

Seventeen-year-old Jesse is breaking into a house in Sandy Lake, Minnesota. His girlfriend, Jenny, shows up to stop him. But neither of them anticipated that the owner would catch them. Joshua Moehling's gripping debut "And There He Kept Her" switches between Emmett, who is holding Jenny captive, and Packard, the acting sheriff trying to find the missing teens. While Packard is consumed with this new case, he's also grappling with a skeleton in his closet that he's determined to keep under wraps. But a town as small as Sandy Lake doesn't let much slip by. Donna Edwards of the Associated Press says Moehling's characters are beyond three-dimensional.

Ibram X. Kendi on preparing children for the realities of racism

Ibram X. Kendi on preparing children for the realities of racism

LOS ANGELES — Ibram X. Kendi has spent years studying racism's history, and he is intimately familiar with its violence, horrors and brutalities. So when he became a father six years ago, the thought of exposing his daughter to the legacy and realities of racism deeply troubled him. The issue became more personal when Imani, then 1, became attached at day care to a white doll with blue eyes ...

5 new summer reads for those sunny days

5 new summer reads for those sunny days

It's summer, and here with it are all the pleasures of reading outside. Consuming a good book out in the world binds you closer to it: I can still remember the exact feel, smell and location of the grassy hill where I finished "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" during summer more than a decade ago. Here are five newly released paperbacks. "Wake: The Secret History of Women-Led Slave ...

Review: 'An Immense World,' by Ed Yong

Review: 'An Immense World,' by Ed Yong

NONFICTION: Ed Yong's luminous new book on animal senses expands our understanding of the web of life. "An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the World Around Us" by Ed Yong; Random House (464 pages, $30) ——— Six years ago, Ed Yong stunned and delighted readers and critics with his dazzling début, "I Contain Multitudes," revealing, in granular detail, the invisible, indispensable world of ...

