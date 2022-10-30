Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Boys from Biloxi.” John Grisham. Doubleday
2. “Fairy Tale.” Stephen King. Scribner
3. “Demon Copperhead.” Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
4. “Long Shadows.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
5. “Dreamland.” Nicholas Sparks. Random House
6. “Mad Honey.” Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
7. “The Christmas Spirit.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
8. “The Maze.” Nelson DeMille. Scribner
9. “Verity.” Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
10. “Liberation Day.” George Saunders. Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Beyond the Wand.” Tom Felton. Grand Central
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
3. “And There Was Light.” Jon Meacham. Random House
4. “Feed These People.” Jen Hatmaker. Harvest
5. “Madly, Deeply.” Alan Rickman. Holt
6. “Bibi.” Benjamin Netanyahu. Threshold
7. “Somebody Feed Phil the Book.” Phil Rosenthal. Simon Element
8. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man.” Paul Newman. Knopf
9. “Killing the Legends.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
10. “Confidence Man.” Maggie Haberman. Penguin Press
PAPERBACK
1. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Vintage
2. “Flying Angels.” Danielle Steel. Dell
3. “The Dark Hours.” Michael Connelly. Grand Central
4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
5. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders.” Patterson/Barker. Grand Central
6. “A Christmas Promise.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam
8. “Dear Santa.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
9. “Riding the Nightmare.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. “Christmas Eve Cowboy.” Palmer/Pearce/Fossen. Zebra