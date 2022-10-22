Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Long Shadows. David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. Lore Olympus, Vol. 3. Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds
3. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
4. The Maze. Nelson DeMille. Scribner
5. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
6. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
7. The High Notes. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
8. Righteous Prey. John Sandford. Putnam
9. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
10. Our Missing Hearts. Celeste Ng. Penguin Press
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Confidence Man. Maggie Haberman. Penguin Press
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
3. Medical Medium Brain Saver. Anthony William. Hay House
4. Medical Medium Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses & Recipes. Anthony William. Hay House
5. Killing the Legends. O’Reilly/ Dugard. St. Martin’s
6. Up Close and All In. John Mack. Simon Element
7. The World of the End. David Jeremiah. Thomas Nelson
8. Live Wire. Kelly Ripa. Dey Street
9. Lighter. Yung Pueblo. Harmony
10.The Book of Boundaries. Melissa Urban. Dial
PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 4. Naoya Matsumoto. Viz
5. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
6. Lore Olympus, Vol. 3. Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds
7. My Hero Academia, Vol. 32. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
8. Love on the Brain. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
9. Dandadan, Vol. 1. Yukinobu Tatsu. Viz
10. These Silent Woods. Kimi Cunningham Grant. Minotaur