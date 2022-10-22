 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Long Shadows. David Baldacci. Grand Central

2. Lore Olympus, Vol. 3. Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds

3. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner

4. The Maze. Nelson DeMille. Scribner

5. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House

6. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine

7. The High Notes. Danielle Steel. Delacorte

8. Righteous Prey. John Sandford. Putnam

9. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central

10. Our Missing Hearts. Celeste Ng. Penguin Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Confidence Man. Maggie Haberman. Penguin Press

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

3. Medical Medium Brain Saver. Anthony William. Hay House

4. Medical Medium Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses & Recipes. Anthony William. Hay House

5. Killing the Legends. O’Reilly/ Dugard. St. Martin’s

6. Up Close and All In. John Mack. Simon Element

7. The World of the End. David Jeremiah. Thomas Nelson

8. Live Wire. Kelly Ripa. Dey Street

9. Lighter. Yung Pueblo. Harmony

10.The Book of Boundaries. Melissa Urban. Dial

PAPERBACK

1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central

2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake

3. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria

4. Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 4. Naoya Matsumoto. Viz

5. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom

6. Lore Olympus, Vol. 3. Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds

7. My Hero Academia, Vol. 32. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz

8. Love on the Brain. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley

9. Dandadan, Vol. 1. Yukinobu Tatsu. Viz

10. These Silent Woods. Kimi Cunningham Grant. Minotaur

Review: 'Demon Copperhead,' by Barbara Kingsolver

Review: 'Demon Copperhead,' by Barbara Kingsolver

FICTION: Barbara Kingsolver's latest, and best, re-creates "David Copperfield" in America's Appalachians. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver; Harper (560 pages, $29.99) ——— The lure of Barbara Kingsolver's latest novel begins with its title: "Demon Copperhead." What, now? This sprawling, brilliant story, set in southwestern Virginia's impoverished Lee County in the 1990s and early 2000s, ...

Charlayne Hunter-Gault chronicles half a century in ‘My People’

Charlayne Hunter-Gault chronicles half a century in ‘My People’

"My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives" by Charlayne Hunter-Gaultl Harper (342 pages, $27.99) ——— Early in her life, Charlayne Hunter-Gault made history. Then, for half a century, she covered it. In 1961, at age 18, she was one of the first two Black students to be admitted to the University of Georgia, after a lengthy legal fight. She was already working as a journalist — ...

Review: 'The Escape Artist,' by Jonathan Freedland

Review: 'The Escape Artist,' by Jonathan Freedland

NONFICTION: The harrowing true story of the first Jew to escape from Auschwitz, and his driving need to warn the world about the Holocaust. "The Escape Artist" by Jonathan Freedland; Harper (376 pages, $28.99) ——— "The Escape Artist," Jonathan Freedland's compelling work of narrative nonfiction, tells the story of Walter Rosenberg, the first Jewish person to escape from Auschwitz. The book is ...

More than 50 years ago, Michael Kutza created the film fest that still brings stars to Chicago. His new book is ‘Starstruck’

More than 50 years ago, Michael Kutza created the film fest that still brings stars to Chicago. His new book is ‘Starstruck’

CHICAGO -- Michael Kutza did not build any of the dozens of skyscrapers he can see from his apartment on the top floor of the downtown high rise in which he lives. But what he accomplished as the founder and energetic director of the Chicago International Film Festival has helped shape the cultural landscape of the city and given it a star-studded atmosphere. Or, to hear him put it, “I ...

Review: 'It Takes a Worried Woman,' by Debra Monroe

Review: 'It Takes a Worried Woman,' by Debra Monroe

NONFICTION; A collection of smart, edgy essays about troubles of our modern world — from climate change to racism to grief. "It Takes a Worried Woman" by Debra Monroe; University of Georgia Press (175 pages, $19.95) ——— "It Takes a Worried Woman" is the title of the new essay collection from author Debra Monroe, yet it is not the title of any of the essays and as far as I can see, does not ...

Karla Peterson: Meet the San Diego artist who collaborated with the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu on a children's book

Karla Peterson: Meet the San Diego artist who collaborated with the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu on a children's book

The new children's book "The Little Book of Joy" tells the story of two little boys who grew up to be very big deals. One of them is His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The other is the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died last December. They are two of the world's most influential and beloved men, so when San Diego artist Rafael López was approached about doing the illustrations for their book, he ...

