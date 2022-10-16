 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fairy Tale.” Stephen King. Scribner

2. “Righteous Prey.” John Sandford. Putnam

3. “Mad Honey.” Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine

4. “Dreamland.” Nicholas Sparks. Random House

5. “Our Missing Hearts.” Celeste Ng. Penguin Press

6. “Verity.” Colleen Hoover. Grand Central

7. “Endless Summer.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

8. “The Winners.” Fredrik Backman. Atria

9. “Blowback.” Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown

10. “Treasure State.” C.J. Box. Minotaur

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Confidence Man.” Maggie Haberman. Penguin Press

2. “Lighter.” Yung Pueblo. Harmony

3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

4. “Killing the Legends.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

5. “Live Wire.” Kelly Ripa. Dey Street

6. “The World of the End.” David Jeremiah. Thomas Nelson

7. “Cooking from the Spirit.” Tabitha Brown. Morrow

8. “The Stay-at-Home Chef: Family Favorites Cookbook.” Rachel Farnsworth. Alpha

9. “Preppy Kitchen.” John Kanell. Simon Element

10. “Starry Messenger.” Neil deGrasse Tyson. Holt

PAPERBACK

1. “Flying Angels.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Vintage

3. “Riding the Nightmare.” Johnstone/Johnstone Pinnacle

4. “After the Bite.” Lynsay Sands. Avon

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam

6. “Christmas Eve Cowboy.” Palmer/Pearce/Fossen. Zebra

7. “Mean and Evil.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

8. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders.” Patterson/Barker. Grand Central

9. “A Christmas Promise.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

10. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

