Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Verity. Colleen Hoover.” Grand Central

2. “Fairy Tale.” Stephen King. Scribner

3. “Dreamland.” Nicholas Sparks. Random House

4. “The Golden Enclaves.” Naomi Novik. Del Rey

5. “The Winners.” Fredrik Backman. Atria

6. “Treasure State.” C.J. Box. Minotaur

7. “Blowback.” Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown

8. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty.” Kyle Mills. Atria

9. “The Butcher and the Wren.” Alaina Urquhart. Zando

10. “Suspect.” Scott Turow. Grand Central

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Live Wire.” Kelly Ripa. Dey Street

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

3. “Killing the Legends.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

4. “The Rise of the Rest.” Steve Case. Avid Reader

5. “Starry Messenger.” Neil deGrasse Tyson. Holt

6. “Healing Through Words.” Rupi Kaur. Andrews McMeel

7. “Discipline Is Destiny.” Ryan Holiday. Portfolio

8. “The 6 Types of Working Genius.” Patrick M. Lencioni. BenBella/Holt

9. “Home Is Where the Eggs Are.” Molly Yeh. Morrow

10. “What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy.” Gaby Dalkin. Abrams

PAPERBACK

1. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Vintage

2. “After the Bite.” Lynsay Sands. Avon

3. “Flying Angels.” Danielle Steel. Dell

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam

5. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

6. “Explosive Revenge.” Maggie K. Black. Love Inspired Suspense

7. “Married In Texas.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

8. “Midnight Shadows.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette

9. “2 Sisters Detective Agency.” Patterson/Fox. Grand Central

10. “Cowboy Justice at Whiskey Gulch.” Elle James. Harlequin Intrigue

