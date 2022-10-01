 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bestsellers

Bestsellers

  • 0

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Dreamland.” Nicholas Sparks. Random House

2. “Fairy Tale.” Stephen King. Scribner

3. “The Bullet That Missed.” Richard Osman. Viking/Dorman

4. “Blowback.” Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown

5. “The Butcher and the Wren.” Alaina Urquhart. Zando

6. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty.” Kyle Mills. Atria

7. “Lucy by the Sea.” Elizabeth Strout. Random House

8. “Carrie Soto Is Back.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

9. “All Good People Here.” Ashley Flowers. Bantam

10. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner.” Mike Maden. Putnam

People are also reading…

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

2. “The Simply Happy Cookbook.” Steve Doocy. Morrow

3. “The Divider.” Peter Baker. Doubleday

4. “Starry Messenger.” Neil deGrasse Tyson. Holt

5. “Smart Brevity.” VandeHei/Allen/Schwartz. Workman

6. “The Return of the Gods.” Jonathan Cahn. Frontline

7. “Good Inside.” Becky Kennedy. Harper Wave

8. “What If? 2.” Randall Munroe. Riverhead

9. “Dinners with Ruth.” Nina Totenberg. Simon & Schuster

10. “The Great Reset.” Alex Jones. Skyhorse

PAPERBACK

1. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Vintage

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam

3. “Midnight Shadows.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette

4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

5. “2 Sisters Detective Agency.” Patterson/Fox. Grand Central

6. “Married In Texas”. Debbie Macomber. Mira

7. “Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea.” Dirk Cussler. Putnam

8. “Fire & Blood (media tie-in).” Martin/Wheatley. Bantam

9. “Under a Killer Moon.” B.J. Daniels. HQN

10. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates.” Kyle Mills. Pocket

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amanda Gorman talks UN poem, fame, future presidency

Amanda Gorman talks UN poem, fame, future presidency

LOS ANGELES — When poet Amanda Gorman was invited to read a newly developed poem at the U.N. General Assembly, the young sensation took a deep look at how societal issues like hunger and poverty have impacted Earth's preservation. Gorman wanted to express the impact of unity through her poetic words on the opening day of the 77th session Monday in New York. The 24-year-old created the poem titled "An Ode We Owe" in hopes of bringing all nations together to tackle various issues of disparity along with preserving the planet. In an interview with The Associated Press, she says the world's problems may seem monumental, but they're "too large to be stepped away from."

Scott Turow’s new book ‘Suspect’ displays the longtime Chicago author in ferocious form

Scott Turow’s new book ‘Suspect’ displays the longtime Chicago author in ferocious form

CHICAGO — There is often comfort to be had in the familiar. You can wear that old sweater. Grab a stool at your cozy corner tavern. Order the “usual” at your favorite restaurant. Call a friend from high school. Or you can pick up a book with the name Scott Turow on the cover. You can do that now, as his latest novel is formally released and sits in piles at your neighborhood bookstore. Piles, ...

Review: 'The Unfolding,' by A.M. Homes

Review: 'The Unfolding,' by A.M. Homes

FICTION: After Obama wins the presidency in 2008, a group of Republicans — led by "The Big Guy" — vow to retake the country. "The Unfolding" by A.M. Homes; Viking (416 pages, $28) ——— It's been 10 years since A.M. Homes' last book, "May We Be Forgiven," which won the Women's Prize for Fiction, featuring the author's signature dark humor, sociological acuity and light-handed way with mayhem. ...

Author responds to family's unrest over controversial new Anthony Bourdain book

Author responds to family's unrest over controversial new Anthony Bourdain book

Author Charles Leerhsen has responded to criticism from the family of celebrated chef, writer and world traveler Anthony Bourdain condemning his unauthorized biography of the "No Reservations" star that includes some of the last text messages Bourdain sent before dying by suicide in 2018. "I set out to write a full biography, from birth to death, of Tony Bourdain and along the way I obtained ...

Review: 'Shrines of Gaiety,' by Kate Atkinson

Review: 'Shrines of Gaiety,' by Kate Atkinson

FICTION: Set in post-World War I London, Atkinson's latest follows a nightclub owner and her nefarious enterprises. "Shrines of Gaiety" by Kate Atkinson; Doubleday (416 pages, $29) ——— Wonderfully balanced between the literary bravura of novels like "Life After Life" and the more mundane but ample pleasures of her Jackson Brodie mysteries, Kate Atkinson's "Shrines of Gaiety" puts a cast of ...

Review: 'Natural History,' by Andrea Barrett

Review: 'Natural History,' by Andrea Barrett

FICTION: A 19th-century teacher and amateur scientist studies the mysteries of the natural world — and the human heart. "Natural History" by Andrea Barrett; Norton (224 pages, $26.95) ——— Every life is an experiment. A series of experiments, really. We test our theories about ourselves and the world through our actions, observing our own trials and shaping the hypotheses that reveal us — if ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Hocus Pocus 2: They're Back (Spot)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert