Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Dreamland.” Nicholas Sparks. Random House
2. “Fairy Tale.” Stephen King. Scribner
3. “The Bullet That Missed.” Richard Osman. Viking/Dorman
4. “Blowback.” Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown
5. “The Butcher and the Wren.” Alaina Urquhart. Zando
6. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty.” Kyle Mills. Atria
7. “Lucy by the Sea.” Elizabeth Strout. Random House
8. “Carrie Soto Is Back.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
9. “All Good People Here.” Ashley Flowers. Bantam
10. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner.” Mike Maden. Putnam
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
2. “The Simply Happy Cookbook.” Steve Doocy. Morrow
3. “The Divider.” Peter Baker. Doubleday
4. “Starry Messenger.” Neil deGrasse Tyson. Holt
5. “Smart Brevity.” VandeHei/Allen/Schwartz. Workman
6. “The Return of the Gods.” Jonathan Cahn. Frontline
7. “Good Inside.” Becky Kennedy. Harper Wave
8. “What If? 2.” Randall Munroe. Riverhead
9. “Dinners with Ruth.” Nina Totenberg. Simon & Schuster
10. “The Great Reset.” Alex Jones. Skyhorse
PAPERBACK
1. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Vintage
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam
3. “Midnight Shadows.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette
4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
5. “2 Sisters Detective Agency.” Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
6. “Married In Texas”. Debbie Macomber. Mira
7. “Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea.” Dirk Cussler. Putnam
8. “Fire & Blood (media tie-in).” Martin/Wheatley. Bantam
9. “Under a Killer Moon.” B.J. Daniels. HQN
10. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates.” Kyle Mills. Pocket