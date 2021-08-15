HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
3. “Blind Tiger.” Sandra Brown. Grand Central
4. “The Paper Palace.” Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead
5. “We Were Never Here.” Andrea Bartz. Ballantine
6. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
7. “The Cellist.” Daniel Silva. Harper
8. “Black Ice.” Brad Thor. Atria
9. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
10. “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 5, Vol. 1.” Hirohiko Araki. Viz
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold
2. “The Truth About Covid-19.” Joseph Mercola. Chelsea Green
3. “Here, Right Matters.” Alexander Vindman. Harper
4. “I Alone Can Fix It.” Leonnig/Rucker. Penguin Press
5. “The Authoritarian Moment.” Ben Shapiro. Broadside
6. “Holy Hot Mess.” Mary Katherine Backstrom. Worthy
7. “How I Saved the World.” Jesse Watters. Broadside
8. “The Family Firm.” Emily Oster. Penguin Press
9. “The Premonition.” Michael Lewis. Norton
10. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
PAPERBACK
1. “Royal.” Danielle Steel. Dell
2. “Faithless in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
3. “A Time for Mercy.” John Grisham. Dell
4. “You Betrayed Me.” Lisa Jackson. Zebra
5. “Devil in Disguise.” Lisa Kleypas. Avon
6. “Blindside.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central
7. “Hunter’s Moon.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. “The Courtship of Carol Sommars.” Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
9. “Fair Warning.” Michael Connelly. Grand Central
10. “Deadlock.”” Catherine Coulter. Pocket