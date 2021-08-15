"Clark and Division" opens with an arresting image of its narrator’s birth in the 1920s. Her older sister, 3-year-old Rose, was so eager for the new baby that she wriggled past the midwife trying to aid the breech delivery and, as “the first one to see an actual body part of mine, yanked my slimy foot good and hard.” Aki Ito, the narrator of Naomi Hirahara’s new historical novel, repays the ...