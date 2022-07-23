Bestsellers

Just in time for summer baseball is a new book about the making of the hit 1988 comedy "Bull Durham." The movie's writer and director, Ron Shelton, calls his book "The Church of Baseball." In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says the book is a consistently funny and interesting recap of a movie kindled by Shelton's experiences in the minor leagues. "Bull Durham" is considered by many to be one of the best sports comedies ever, maybe the best. Shelton tells how the project went from underdog to a surprise hit that boosted the careers of stars Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins.