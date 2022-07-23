 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The 6:20 Man.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

2. “The It Girl.” Ruth Ware. Scout

3. “The Hotel Nantucket.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

4. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday

5. “Rising Tiger.” Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler

6. “The Best Is Yet to Come.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.” Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf

8. “Escape.” Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown

9. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 2.” Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds

10. “Suspects.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Tanqueray.” Johnson/Stanton. St. Martin’s

2. “The Power of One More.” Ed Mylett. Wiley

3. “Thank You for Your Servitude.” Mark Leibovich. Penguin Press

4. “Battle for the American Mind.” Pete Hegseth. Broadside

5. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

6. “Suppression, Deception, Snobbery, and Bias.” Ari Fleischer. Broadside

7. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brene Brown. Random House

8. “Defeating Big Government Socialism.” Newt Gingrich. Center Street

9. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. Harperone

10. “Leadership.” Henry Kissinger. Penguin Press

PAPERBACKS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam

2. “It’s Better This Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

3. “The Summer House.” Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central

4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

5. “Brannigan’s Land.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

6. “The Return.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

7. “Complications.” Danielle Steel. Dell

8. “The Guest List.” Lucy Foley. Morrow

9. “The Last Goodnight.” Kat Martin. Zebra

10. “Win.” Harlan Coben. Grand Central

