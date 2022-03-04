 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “House of Sky and Breath.” Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury

2. “Diablo Mesa.” Preston/Child. Grand Central

3. “Abandoned in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

4. “Gwendy’s Final Task.” King/Chizmar. Cemetery Dance

5. “Sierra Six.” Mark Greaney. Berkley

6. “Dawnshard.” Brandon Sanderson. Tor

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

8. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday

9. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

10. “The Horsewoman.” Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Life Force.” Tony Robbins et al. Simon & Schuster

2. “PlantYou.” Carleigh Bodrug. Hachette Go

3. “Good Enough.” Bowler/Richie. Convergent

4. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

5. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World

6. “Red-Handed.” Peter Schweizer. Harper

7. “The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two).” Phil Szostak. Abrams

8. “Competing in the New World of Work.” Ferrazzi/Gohar/Weyrich. Harvard Business Review

9. “The Way of Integrity.” Martha Beck. Open Field

10. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse

PAPERBACKS

1. “Finding Ashley.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Highland Wolf.” Lynsay Sands. Avon

3. “Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in).” Lee Child. Berkley

4. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Dell

5. “The Palm Beach Murders.” James Patterson. Grand Central

6. “Dark Sky.” C.J. Box. Putnam

7. “Book of Dreams.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette

8. “Springtime Sunshine.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

9. “Prairie Fire.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. “Forgotten in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin

