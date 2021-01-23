 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bestsellers
0 comments
wire

Bestsellers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Neighbors." Danielle Steel. Delacorte

2. "The Scorpion's Tail." Preston/Child. Grand Central

3. "The Vanishing Half." Brit Bennett. Riverhead

4. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking

5. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

6. "Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi." Charles Soule. Del Rey

7. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Doubleday

8. "Anxious People." Fredrik Backman. Atria

9. "Deadly Cross." James Patterson. Little, Brown

10. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue." V.E. Schwab. Tor

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "A Promised Land." Barack Obama. Crown

2. "Keep Sharp." Sanjay Gupta. Simon & Schuster

3. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown

4. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial

5. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House

6. "A Swim in a Pond in the Rain." George Saunders. Random House

7. "Forgiving What You Can't Forget." Lysa TerKeurst. Nelson

8. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 2." Joanna Gaines. Morrow

9. "Ask Your Developer." Jeff Lawson. Harper Business

10. "Think Like a Monk." Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK

1. "Shadows in Death." J.D. Robb. St. Martin's

2. "The Lost and Found Bookshop." Susan Wiggs. Avon

3. "The Inn." Patterson/Fox. Grand Central

4. "An Irish Wish." Nora Roberts. Silhouette

5. Bitter Pill. Fern Michaels. Zebra

6. A Minute to Midnight. David Baldacci. Grand Central

7. Moral Compass. Danielle Steel. Dell

8. Preacher's Carnage. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. Finally You. Debbie Macomber. Mira

10. Desert Rescue. Lisa Phillips. Love Inspired Suspense

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hundreds in publishing sign letter objecting to book deals for the Trump administration
Books

Hundreds in publishing sign letter objecting to book deals for the Trump administration

  • Updated

More than 250 authors, editors, agents, professors and others in the American literary community signed an open letter last week opposing any publisher that signs book deals with President Donald Trump or members of his administration. Former DC Comics president Paul Levitz, journalist Sarah Weinman and "Little Fires Everywhere" author Celeste Ng are among signatories to the letter, written by ...

6 new paperbacks to read as the days get longer
Books

6 new paperbacks to read as the days get longer

The days are getting longer, right? That means more time for reading, at least by my definition. Here are a half-dozen recommended paperback, if your bedside table is currently bare. "The Only Good Indians" by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery / Saga Press, $16.99, out Jan. 26). Jones, whose work runs the gamut of horror, science fiction, crime fiction and experimental novels, here crafts "a ...

COVID-19 has been 'an emergency' for women. Melinda Gates proposes some solutions
Books

COVID-19 has been 'an emergency' for women. Melinda Gates proposes some solutions

When her book "The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World" came out in April 2019, Melinda Gates could not have imagined how important the ideas in it would become in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic cast systemic inequities facing women and people of color into newly sharp relief, as parents struggled to manage both full-time child care and full-time work, and ...

Book review: In ‘A Crooked Tree’ siblings come of age into a world of revenge and violence
Books

Book review: In ‘A Crooked Tree’ siblings come of age into a world of revenge and violence

"A Crooked Tree" by Una Mannion; Harper (320 pages, $27.99) ——— Una Mannion’s perceptive debut “A Crooked Tree” pinpoints the exact moment when 15-year-old narrator Libby Gallagher’s family unravels beyond repair. It started when her father, an Irish immigrant, left his family to find work in New York and then died. But the defining moment begins at night on a rural road near Valley Forge, ...

Crime books to take you to other times and places
Books

Crime books to take you to other times and places

For a whole lot of reasons, it might feel right this month to focus on books that take us somewhere else — to another time and place far from here. So "The House on Vesper Sands," by Irish author Paraic O'Donnell, seemed to be dropped in my lap as a gift from the crime-fiction gods. It takes place in 1893 London, on a series of wintry nights made otherworldly, a character notices, by snow. "He ...

'The Turner Diaries' didn't just inspire the Capitol attack. It warns us what might be next
Books

'The Turner Diaries' didn't just inspire the Capitol attack. It warns us what might be next

In the 1978 novel "The Turner Diaries," an underground revolutionary group of self-proclaimed patriots known as "the Organization" attacks the U.S. Capitol. A car bombing of FBI headquarters kills hundreds. In "The Day of the Rope," members of "the Organization" publicly hang members of Congress, journalists and others they deem traitors. The goal, of course: to overthrow a federal government ...

Spenser pursues sexual predators in Ace Atkins’ ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’
Books

Spenser pursues sexual predators in Ace Atkins’ ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’

"Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me" by Ace Atkins; G.P. Putnam’s Sons (306 pages, $27) ——— Bad people with lots of money use it to insulate themselves from consequences. But in Ace Atkins’ "Someone to Watch Over Me," some very bad, very rich people might not be able to protect themselves from Spenser. Nine years ago, Atkins published "Lullaby," his first novel about Boston private ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News