 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bestsellers

Bestsellers

  • 0

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Boys from Biloxi.” John Grisham. Doubleday

2. “Lessons in Chemistry.” Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday

3. “Fairy Tale.” Stephen King. Scribner

4. “A World of Curiosities.” Louise Penny. Minotaur

5. “Demon Copperhead.” Barbara Kingsolver. Harper

6. “Triple Cross.” James Patterson. Little, Brown

7. “Dreamland.” Nicholas Sparks. Random House

8. “Tom Clancy: Red Winter.” Marc Cameron. Putnam

9. “Stella Maris.” Cormac McCarthy. Knopf

10. “Mad Honey.” Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine

People are also reading…

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Light We Carry.” Michelle Obama. Crown

2. “Go-To Dinners.” Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains.” Harris Faulkner. Broadside

4. “Guinness World Records 2023.” Guinness World Records

5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

6. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” Matthew Perry. Flatiron

7. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time.” Rush Limbaugh. Threshold

8. “Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep.” Lisa Bryan. Clarkson Potter

9. “And There Was Light.” Jon Meacham. Random House

10. “Surrender.” Bono. Knopf

PAPERBACK

1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

2. “Cruel Winter of the Mountain Man.” Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle

3. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Vintage

4. “Invisible.” Danielle Steel. Dell

5. “Steal.” Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central

6. “Bad Days for Bad Men.” Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle

7. “A Bend in the Road.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

8. “Settling His Hash.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “Written in the Stars.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette

10. “One Step Too Far.” Lisa Gardner. Dutton

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Not the Camilla We Knew,' by Rachael Hanel

Review: 'Not the Camilla We Knew,' by Rachael Hanel

NONFICTION: A combination memoir and biography of Camilla Hall, the Minnesota minister's daughter who died in a police shootout. "Not the Camilla We Knew" by Rachael Hanel; University of Minnesota Press (240 pages, $17.95) ——— The Symbionese Liberation Army came together as a small band of self-described revolutionaries who, in service to their political agenda, did outsized things to gain ...

Review: 'Strega,' by Johanne Lykke Holm, translated from the Swedish by Saskia Vogel

Review: 'Strega,' by Johanne Lykke Holm, translated from the Swedish by Saskia Vogel

FICTION: A transfixing tale about young women growing up in a patriarchal world. "Strega" by Johanne Lykke Holm, translated from the Swedish by Saskia Vogel; Riverhead (208 pages, $26) ——— Johanne Lykke Holm's transfixing novel "Strega," in Saskia Vogel's virtuosic English translation, is a thought-provoking fairy tale for our flawed patriarchal world, its freighted moral the haunting ...

Review: 'The Presence of Absence,' by Simon Van Booy

Review: 'The Presence of Absence,' by Simon Van Booy

FICTION: Simon Van Booy uses a simple story about an author telling a story to explore the anything-but-simple process of telling a story. "The Presence of Absence" by Simon Van Booy; David R. Godine (184 pages, $24.95) ——— To call a writer prolific can be to damn them with faint praise, but Simon Van Booy is without a doubt prolific — prolific, though, in the positive sense of being marked by ...

Brooklyn’s rich cinematic history detailed in new book

“Filmed in Brooklyn" by Margo Donohue; Arcadia Publishing (176 pages, $23.99) ––– Lights! Camera! Brooklyn! Movies take us us to different worlds, and they’ve found plenty in Kings County, New York. Bedford-Stuyvesant was spotlighted in “Do the Right Thing,” Brooklyn Heights in “Moonstruck,” and Park Slope in “Marriage Story.” Given Brooklyn’s diversity and how each film bring viewers into a ...

Minnesota photographer Craig Blacklock makes waves with abstract images of Lake Superior

Minnesota photographer Craig Blacklock makes waves with abstract images of Lake Superior

Craig Blacklock, one of Minnesota's best-known nature photographers, goes abstract in his latest book on Lake Superior. Craig Blacklock has spent most of his life doing one thing: photographing Lake Superior. When he was 5 years old, he saved his pennies to buy a Brownie Hawkeye camera and followed his father, pioneering nature photographer Les Blacklock, to the water. Since then, he's ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert