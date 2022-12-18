Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Boys from Biloxi.” John Grisham. Doubleday
2. “Lessons in Chemistry.” Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
3. “Fairy Tale.” Stephen King. Scribner
4. “A World of Curiosities.” Louise Penny. Minotaur
5. “Demon Copperhead.” Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
6. “Triple Cross.” James Patterson. Little, Brown
7. “Dreamland.” Nicholas Sparks. Random House
8. “Tom Clancy: Red Winter.” Marc Cameron. Putnam
9. “Stella Maris.” Cormac McCarthy. Knopf
10. “Mad Honey.” Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Light We Carry.” Michelle Obama. Crown
2. “Go-To Dinners.” Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains.” Harris Faulkner. Broadside
4. “Guinness World Records 2023.” Guinness World Records
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
6. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” Matthew Perry. Flatiron
7. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time.” Rush Limbaugh. Threshold
8. “Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep.” Lisa Bryan. Clarkson Potter
9. “And There Was Light.” Jon Meacham. Random House
10. “Surrender.” Bono. Knopf
PAPERBACK
1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. “Cruel Winter of the Mountain Man.” Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
3. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Vintage
4. “Invisible.” Danielle Steel. Dell
5. “Steal.” Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
6. “Bad Days for Bad Men.” Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
7. “A Bend in the Road.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
8. “Settling His Hash.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. “Written in the Stars.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette
10. “One Step Too Far.” Lisa Gardner. Dutton