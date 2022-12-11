Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A World of Curiosities.” Louise Penny. Minotaur
2. “The Boys from Biloxi.” John Grisham. Doubleday
3. “Fairy Tale.” Stephen King. Scribner
4. “Lessons in Chemistry.” Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
5. “Triple Cross.” James Patterson. Little, Brown
6. “Dreamland.” Nicholas Sparks. Random House
7. “Desert Star.” Michael Connelly. Little, Brown
8. “The Choice.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. “Demon Copperhead.” Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
10. “Mad Honey.” Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Light We Carry.” Michelle Obama. Crown
2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains.” Harris Faulkner. Broadside
3. “The Simply Happy Cookbook.” Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
4. “Go-To Dinners.” Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
5. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” Matthew Perry. Flatiron
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. “Guinness World Records 2023.” Guinness World Records
8. “So Help Me God.” Mike Pence. Simon & Schuster
9. “And There Was Light.” Jon Meacham. Random House
10. “Surrender.” Bono. Knopf
PAPERBACK
1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. “Invisible.” Danielle Steel. Dell
3. “Leopard’s Scar.” Christine Feehan. Berkley
4. “Christmas K-9 Unit Heroes.” Worth/Lee. Love Inspired Suspense
5. “Cruel Winter of the Mountain Man.” Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
6. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Vintage
7. “An Amish Christmas Wish.” Leigh Bale. Love Inspired
8. “Christmas Ransom.” B.J. Daniels. Harlequin Intrigue
9. “Christmas on His Doorstep.” Patricia Davids. Love Inspired
10. “Bad Days for Bad Men.” Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle