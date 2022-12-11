 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “A World of Curiosities.” Louise Penny. Minotaur

2. “The Boys from Biloxi.” John Grisham. Doubleday

3. “Fairy Tale.” Stephen King. Scribner

4. “Lessons in Chemistry.” Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday

5. “Triple Cross.” James Patterson. Little, Brown

6. “Dreamland.” Nicholas Sparks. Random House

7. “Desert Star.” Michael Connelly. Little, Brown

8. “The Choice.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

9. “Demon Copperhead.” Barbara Kingsolver. Harper

10. “Mad Honey.” Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Light We Carry.” Michelle Obama. Crown

2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains.” Harris Faulkner. Broadside

3. “The Simply Happy Cookbook.” Doocy/Doocy. Morrow

4. “Go-To Dinners.” Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

5. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” Matthew Perry. Flatiron

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

7. “Guinness World Records 2023.” Guinness World Records

8. “So Help Me God.” Mike Pence. Simon & Schuster

9. “And There Was Light.” Jon Meacham. Random House

10. “Surrender.” Bono. Knopf

PAPERBACK

1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

2. “Invisible.” Danielle Steel. Dell

3. “Leopard’s Scar.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

4. “Christmas K-9 Unit Heroes.” Worth/Lee. Love Inspired Suspense

5. “Cruel Winter of the Mountain Man.” Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle

6. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Vintage

7. “An Amish Christmas Wish.” Leigh Bale. Love Inspired

8. “Christmas Ransom.” B.J. Daniels. Harlequin Intrigue

9. “Christmas on His Doorstep.” Patricia Davids. Love Inspired

10. “Bad Days for Bad Men.” Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle

Holiday books: Fiction

Holiday books: Fiction

“The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell. (Knopf, $28.) Following her award-winning “Hamnet,” O’Farrell once again delves into 16th-century history, on this occasion taking her reader into Renaissance Italy to tell the tale of a young duchess. Lucrezia is taken to a country villa by her husband, Alfonso, the ruler of Ferrara. As she sits down to dinner with him, it dawns on her that he ...

The 10 best books of 2022: A Mason-Dixon mission, ‘Rabbit Hutch’ and, oh yeah, Bob Dylan

The 10 best books of 2022: A Mason-Dixon mission, ‘Rabbit Hutch’ and, oh yeah, Bob Dylan

It was a particularly good year for excellent books and 10 is way too few. In order of authors’ names: “Planes” (Knopf) by Peter C. Baker: A criminally underrated novel about the ways our choices resonate far beyond ourselves, without our knowledge, in directions we never anticipate. The Evanston, Illinois-based Baker tells compassionate parallel stories: A Muslim woman in Rome pieces together ...

Holiday books: Nonfiction

Holiday books: Nonfiction

“Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman,” edited by Alan Taylor. (Henry Holt, $32.) Clearly, Alan Rickman wrote these journals only for himself; the entries are terse, revealing little. (As the New York Times said, if Rickman had written “The Metamorphosis,” it would have been one line: “Woke as bug.”) Still, for fans of the late actor these entries are glimpses into his world, if not his ...

Review: 'A Dangerous Business,' by Jane Smiley

Review: 'A Dangerous Business,' by Jane Smiley

FICTION: Two Gold Rush-era working girls set out to solve some murders. "A Dangerous Business" by Jane Smiley; Alfred A. Knopf (210 pages, $28) ——— It seems odd to call a novel about prostitution and murder light, but "A Dangerous Business," Jane Smiley's umpteenth book, oddly is. In 1851 Eliza Ripple is married off to a man who's not nearly as rich as he's made out to be, but far more brutal ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. A World of Curiosities. Louise Penny. Minotaur 2. The Boys from Biloxi. ...

Review: 'Animal Life,' by Audur Ava Ólafsdóttir, translated from the Icelandic by Brian FitzGibbon

Review: 'Animal Life,' by Audur Ava Ólafsdóttir, translated from the Icelandic by Brian FitzGibbon

FICTION: A thoughtful meditation on midwifery and the difficulty of living in the light, set in the darkness of the Icelandic winter. "Animal Life" by Audur Ava Ólafsdóttir, translated from the Icelandic by Brian FitzGibbon; Black Cat (192 pages, $17) ——— Oddly, my fascination with words may have begun with snails in seventh-grade biology. I still remember, lo these many decades later, ...

Review: 'A Song of Comfortable Chairs,' by Alexander McCall Smith

Review: 'A Song of Comfortable Chairs,' by Alexander McCall Smith

Books in brief "A Song of Comfortable Chairs" by Alexander McCall Smith; Pantheon (240 pages, $27) ——— That title could apply to virtually all of the 23 cozy, lyrical novels McCall Smith has written about Botswana's Precious Ramotswe, but it's particularly applicable to this one, in which the subject is frequently furnishings. Colleague Grace Makutsi's husband runs a furniture store that will ...

Michelle Obama talks about her book ‘Light We Carry’ in Chicago with David Letterman: ‘The world made me practice liking myself’

Michelle Obama talks about her book ‘Light We Carry’ in Chicago with David Letterman: ‘The world made me practice liking myself’

CHICAGO — Michelle Obama doesn’t tour for a book. She appears. She materializes, like a fond memory from a better time, suddenly in front of you again, barely aged. She has become the closest thing — arguably — America has to royalty. That’s not opinion. That’s just very selective facts. “Becoming,” her previous memoir, sold 17 million copies worldwide and that book tour, four years ago, ...

