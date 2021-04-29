 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bestsellers
0 comments

Bestsellers

{{featured_button_text}}

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "A Gambling Man." David Baldacci. Grand Central

2. "Ocean Prey." John Sandford. Putnam

3. "The Four Winds." Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's

4. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking

5. "Lover Unveiled." J.R. Ward. Gallery

6. "Lovesickness." Junji Ito. Viz

7. "The Red Book." Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown

8. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue." V.E. Schwab. Tor

9. "The Good Sister." Sally Hepworth. St. Martin's

10. "Win." Harlan Coben. Grand Central

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "World Travel." Bourdain/Woolever. Ecco

2. "The Hill We Climb." Amanda Gorman. Viking

3. "Out of Many, One." George W. Bush. Crown

4. "Cook This Book." Molly Baz. Clarkson Potter

5. "The Women of the Bible Speak." Shannon Bream. Broadside

6. "The Hero Code." William H. McRaven. Grand Central

7. "Crying in H Mart." Michelle Zauner. Knopf

8. "F*ck It, I'll Start Tomorrow." Action Bronson. Abrams Image

9. "Don't Drop the Mic." T.D. Jakes. Faith Words

10. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown

PAPERBACKS

1. "A Walk Along the Beach." Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

2. "The Wedding Dress." Danielle Steel. Dell

3. "Under Currents." Nora Roberts. St. Martin's

4. "The Country Guesthouse." Robyn Carr. Mira

5. "Masked Prey." John Sandford. Putnam

6. "Camino Winds." John Grisham. Dell

7. "Catch My Heart." Nora Roberts. Silhouette

8. "Almost Paradise." Debbie Macomber. Harlequin

9. "Murder Thy Neighbor." James Patterson. Grand Central

10. "Killer Instinct." Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Celebrate a Royal Decade of Love

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

W.W. Norton will take Blake Bailey books out of print
Books

W.W. Norton will take Blake Bailey books out of print

W.W. Norton is taking out of print the polarizing “Philip Roth: The Biography” and the 2014 memoir “The Splendid Things We Planned,” both by Blake Bailey, after recent allegations of sexual misconduct against the writer. “Norton is permanently putting out of print our editions of ‘Philip Roth: The Biography’ and ‘The Splendid Things We Planned,’ Blake Bailey’s 2014 memoir,” a spokeswoman for ...

Michelle Zauner of Philly's Japanese Breakfast has a new memoir born of grief and a new album full of joy
Books

Michelle Zauner of Philly's Japanese Breakfast has a new memoir born of grief and a new album full of joy

PIHLADELPHIA — Before Michelle Zauner wrote "Crying in H Mart," her heartbreakingly beautiful memoir about grief, food, and her Korean American identity, she had already created two works of art about losing her mother, Chongmi, to cancer in 2014: the Japanese Breakfast albums "Psychopomp" and "Soft Sounds from Another Planet." "Psychopomp" opens with "In Heaven," with a verse about the family ...

Ohio State professor Elissa Washuta pens personal essays in 'White Magic'
Books

Ohio State professor Elissa Washuta pens personal essays in 'White Magic'

Anytime Elissa Washuta thought she was holding back or not using her true voice while writing and editing her new book “White Magic,” she channeled the energy of the creator of the cult classic TV show “Twin Peaks.” “If I ever felt like doing something safe, I’d think, ‘If David Lynch was allowed to make ‘Twin Peaks’ Season 3 as he did for Showtime, surely I can have a little bit of a time ...

Review: 'That Good Night,' by Sunita Puri
Books

Review: 'That Good Night,' by Sunita Puri

"That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour" by Sunita Puri; Penguin (320 pages, $16.99, paperback) ——— Over the past few decades, Americans have begun to understand that doctors' work doesn't always mean curing or preventing disease. Palliative and hospice care, which only became distinct medical subspecialties in 2006, center on providing comfort and improving the quality of ...

Book review: Brandi Carlile shows rugged resilience in 'Broken Horses'
Books

Book review: Brandi Carlile shows rugged resilience in 'Broken Horses'

In Carlile's memoir "Broken Horses," she shares the story of how a "shy and quiet but very clever" kid who grew up in a "run-down single-wide mobile home up on top of a mountain" in Washington went on to become close friends with her childhood hero Elton John, win multiple Grammys and produce country icon Tanya Tucker's last album.

Yankees legend and son of Italy: Pioneering ‘Poosh ‘Em Up’ Tony Lazzeri
Books

Yankees legend and son of Italy: Pioneering ‘Poosh ‘Em Up’ Tony Lazzeri

“Tony Lazzeri: Yankees Legend and Baseball Pioneer” by Lawrence Baldassaro; University of Nebraska Press (352 pages, $34.95) ——— Before DiMaggio, there was Lazzeri. A home run hero, Tony Lazzeri was essential to the Yankees’ legendary Murderers’ Row. A son of immigrants, he broadened the game’s appeal and gave millions of Italian-Americans a role model. He was a shy, serious gentleman who did ...

Book review: Baldacci’s postwar ‘Gambling Man’ is a PI for all times
Books

Book review: Baldacci’s postwar ‘Gambling Man’ is a PI for all times

"A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci; Grand Central Publishing (448 pages, $29) ——— International best-selling author David Baldacci — best known for his hard-charging contemporary thrillers — takes a step back into the past with “A Gambling Man,” his second, hard-charging historical thriller featuring World War II veteran Aloysius Archer. Set in 1949, the post WWII era is as much a character as ...

Short stories, a long biography and enticing novels make up our latest paperbacks roundup
Books

Short stories, a long biography and enticing novels make up our latest paperbacks roundup

Need a wonderful short-story collection? A diverting mystery? A thoughtful novel? A doorstoppy biography? Look no further — and all in fresh new paperbacks, too. "Afterlife" by Julia Alvarez (Algonquin, $16.95). Alvarez's first novel for adults in 15 years (she's best known for "In the Time of the Butterflies") is the story of a widowed English teacher who, while coping with her grief, finds ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News