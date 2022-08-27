Bestsellers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "All Good People Here." Ashley Flowers. Bantam

2. "The Challenge." Danielle Steel. Delacorte

3. "Overkill." Sandra Brown. Grand Central

4. "The 6:20 Man." David Baldacci. Grand Central

5. "The Hotel Nantucket." Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

6. "Shattered." Patterson/Born. Little, Brown

7. "Sparring Partners." John Grisham. Doubleday

8. "Wrong Place Wrong Time." Gillian McAllister. Morrow

9. "Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel." Beth Revis. Random House Worlds

10. "Portrait of an Unknown Woman." Daniel Silva. Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Vacuuming in the Nude." Peggy Rowe. Forefront

2. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

3. "America, a Redemption Story." Tim Scott. Thomas Nelson

4. "Diana, William, and Harry." Patterson/Mooney. Little, Brown

5. "Political Prisoner." Paul Manafort. Skyhorse

6. "Half Homemade, Fully Delicious." David Venable. Ballantine

7. "For You When I Am Gone." Steve Leder. Avery

8. "Flip-Flops and Fortunes." Brady Johns. Benbella/Holt

9. "Atlas of the Heart." Brene Brown. Random House

10. "Path Lit by Lightning." David Maraniss. Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in)." Delia Owens. Putnam

2. "The Butler." Danielle Steel. Dell

3. "Abandoned in Death." J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

4. "Rich Dad Poor Dad." Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

5. "The Third Grave." Lisa Jackson. Zebra

6. "Three Women Disappear." Patterson/Serafin. Grand Central

7. "The Summer House." Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central

8. "It’s Better This Way." Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

9. "From Dusk to Dawn." Nora Roberts. Silhouette

10. "Blue Skies." Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

