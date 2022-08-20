Bestsellers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Heat 2.” Mann/Gardiner. Morrow

2. “The 6:20 Man.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

3. “The Family Remains.” Lisa Jewell. Atria

4. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman.” Daniel Silva. Harper

5. “The Hotel Nantucket.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

6. “Shattered.” Patterson/Born. Little, Brown

7. “Wrong Place Wrong Time.” Gillian McAllister. Morrow

8. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday

9. “The It Girl.” Ruth Ware. Scout

10. “Lessons in Chemistry.” Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

2. “Unlock Your Potential.” Jeff Lerner. Benbella/Holt

3. “Path Lit by Lightning.” David Maraniss. Simon & Schuster

4. “The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards.” Lee/Piskor/Budiansky. Abrams

5. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brene Brown. Random House

6. “Swerve or Die.” Petty/Henican. St. Martin’s

7. “Life on the Mississippi.” Rinker Buck. Avid Reader

8. “The Destructionists.” Dana Milbank. Doubleday

9. “The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback.” Dick Morris. Humanix

10. “Battle for the American Mind.” Pete Hegseth. Broadside

PAPERBACK

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam

2. “The Butler.” Danielle Steel. Dell

3. “Abandoned in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

5. “The Third Grave.” Lisa Jackson. Zebra

6. “Three Women Disappear.” Patterson/Serafin. Grand Central

7. “The Summer House.” Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central

8. “The Measure of a Man.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

9. “It’s Better This Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

10. “From Dusk to Dawn.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette

Review: 'Elizabeth Finch,' by Julian Barnes

FICTION: A distinguished British writer's graceful novel about a rewarding bond kindled in the classroom. "Elizabeth Finch" by Julian Barnes; Alfred A. Knopf (192 pages, $26) ——— Julian Barnes' characteristically cerebral new novel focuses on a chaste but ardent relationship between an adult student and his charismatic teacher, a bond that nourishes a perceptive rumination on the solitary ...

Review: 'When Minnehaha Flowed With Whiskey,' by Karen E. Cooper

NONFICTION: An entertaining recounting of the raucous history behind now-sedate Minnehaha Park. "When Minnehaha Flowed With Whiskey: A Spirited History of the Falls" by Karen E. Cooper; Minnesota Historical Society Press (232 pages, $18.95) ——— In the late 1990s, Karen Cooper decided to replant her garden. Since she lived on Minnehaha Parkway at the time, she wondered if there were a record of ...

Review: 'Paul,' by Daisy Lafarge

DON'T MISS "Paul" by Daisy Lafarge; Riverhead (304 pages, $26) ——— Despite the title, "Paul" is not the story of Paul, but the story of Frances Hawthorne, a young British woman living in France. The title, though, is a clue: Frances is young and insecure, drawn to domineering older men who take over her life. One man — her thesis adviser, A.B. — brings her to France and then discards her. ...

Romance meets true crime in Alicia Thompson’s latest

"Love in the Time of Serial Killers" by Alicia Thompson; Berkley (352 pages, $17) ——— Phoebe Walsh has serial killers on the brain. As a woman who’s a fan of true crime books, podcasts and documentaries, Phoebe is one of millions — studies show that fans of the popular genre are overwhelmingly female and mostly young. As a 30-year-old graduate student in literature who’s in the throes of ...

Book review: 'Proving Ground' profiles first women programmers

Author Kathy Kleiman chronicles the story of six nearly-forgotten women who programmed the first supercomputer in “Proving Ground.” Enlisted by the Army during World War II to calculate ballistic trajectories, six women mathematicians from across the U.S. were then tasked with programming the ENIAC, the first general-purpose, programmable, electronic computer. While early women programming pioneers Ada Lovelace and Grace Hopper have taken their place in the annals of computer history, Kleiman shows us that there were other women programmers — like the ENIAC 6 — who deserve to be recognized as well, says AP reviewer Mae Anderson.

Review: 'Stories From the Tenants Downstairs,' by Sidik Fofana

FICTION: Eight linked stories about resourceful neighbors in a Harlem apartment building. "Stories From the Tenants Downstairs" by Sidik Fofana; Scribner (211 pages, $26) ——— What is our responsibility to one another as members of a community, and what is gained, lost or untranslatable about this connection through the language we speak? Through eight intertwined stories, Sidik Fofana's ...

