Bestsellers

Author Kathy Kleiman chronicles the story of six nearly-forgotten women who programmed the first supercomputer in “Proving Ground.” Enlisted by the Army during World War II to calculate ballistic trajectories, six women mathematicians from across the U.S. were then tasked with programming the ENIAC, the first general-purpose, programmable, electronic computer. While early women programming pioneers Ada Lovelace and Grace Hopper have taken their place in the annals of computer history, Kleiman shows us that there were other women programmers — like the ENIAC 6 — who deserve to be recognized as well, says AP reviewer Mae Anderson.