Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Heat 2.” Mann/Gardiner. Morrow
2. “The 6:20 Man.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. “The Family Remains.” Lisa Jewell. Atria
4. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman.” Daniel Silva. Harper
5. “The Hotel Nantucket.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
6. “Shattered.” Patterson/Born. Little, Brown
7. “Wrong Place Wrong Time.” Gillian McAllister. Morrow
8. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday
9. “The It Girl.” Ruth Ware. Scout
10. “Lessons in Chemistry.” Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
2. “Unlock Your Potential.” Jeff Lerner. Benbella/Holt
3. “Path Lit by Lightning.” David Maraniss. Simon & Schuster
4. “The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards.” Lee/Piskor/Budiansky. Abrams
5. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brene Brown. Random House
6. “Swerve or Die.” Petty/Henican. St. Martin’s
7. “Life on the Mississippi.” Rinker Buck. Avid Reader
8. “The Destructionists.” Dana Milbank. Doubleday
9. “The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback.” Dick Morris. Humanix
10. “Battle for the American Mind.” Pete Hegseth. Broadside
PAPERBACK
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam
2. “The Butler.” Danielle Steel. Dell
3. “Abandoned in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
5. “The Third Grave.” Lisa Jackson. Zebra
6. “Three Women Disappear.” Patterson/Serafin. Grand Central
7. “The Summer House.” Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central
8. “The Measure of a Man.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. “It’s Better This Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
10. “From Dusk to Dawn.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette