Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The 6:20 Man.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

2. “Shattered.” Patterson/Born. Little, Brown

3. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman.” Daniel Silva. Harper

4. “The Liminal Zone.” Junji Ito. Viz

5. “The Hotel Nantucket.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

6. “Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 11.” Kentaro Miura. Dark Horse Manga

7. “The It Girl.” Ruth Ware. Scout

8. “Sparring Partners.” John Grisham. Doubleday

9. “The Measure.” Nikki Erlick. Morrow

10. “The Last to Vanish.” Megan Miranda. Scribner/Rucci

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Battle for the American Mind.” Pete Hegseth. Broadside

2. “The Big Lie.” Jonathan Lemire. Flatiron

3. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brene Brown. Random House

4. “Killing the Killers.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

5. “The College Scam.” Charlie Kirk. Winning Team

6. “Finding Me.” Viola Davis. HarperOne

7. “Defeating Big Government Socialism.” Newt Gingrich. Center Street

8. “Modern Asian Baking at Home.” Kat Lieu. Quarry

9. “The Return.” Dick Morris. Humanix

10. “Bake.” Paul Hollywood. Bloomsbury

PAPERBACK

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in).” Delia Owens. Putnam

2. “Abandoned in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

3. “The Butler.” Danielle Steel. Dell

4. “Aura of Night.” Heather Graham. Mira

5 . “The Other Miss Bridgerton.” Julia Quinn. Avon

6. “The Summer House.” Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central

7. “The Measure of a Man.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

8. “It’s Better This Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

9. “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

10. “The Third Grave.” Lisa Jackson. Zebra

