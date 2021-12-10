 Skip to main content
Bestsellers
BESTSELLERS

Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.” Diana Gabaldon. Delacorte

2. “Wish You Were Here.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

3. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday

4. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper

5. “Fear No Evil.” James Patterson. Little, Brown

6. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

7. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

8. “Autopsy.” Patricia Cornwell. Morrow

9. “Leviathan Falls.” James S.A. Corey. Orbit

10. “Mercy.” David Baldacci. Grand Central

HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

2. “All American Christmas.” Campos-Duffy/Duffy. Broadside

3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks:” Super Easy! Ree Drummond. Morrow

4. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World

5. “The Storyteller.” Dave Grohl. Dey Street

6. “Guinness World Records 2022.” Guinness World Records

7. “Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order.” Ray Dalio. Avid Reader

8. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy. Skyhorse

9. “Will. Will Smith.” Penguin Press

10. “Jesus Listens.” Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson

PAPERBACK1. “Neighbors.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Someone Perfect.” Mary Balogh. Berkley

3. “Texarkana.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

4. “Slaughter of the Mountain Man.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

5. “All That Glitters.” Danielle Steel. Dell

6. “Blizzard Showdown.” Shirlee McCoy. Love Inspired Suspense

7. “At the Crossroads.” B.J. Daniels. HQN

8. “Christmas K-9 Protectors.” Worth/Black. Love Inspired Suspense

9. “Lost.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central

10. “The Midwife’s Christmas Wish.” Leigh Bale. Love Inspired

