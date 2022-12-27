AUTHOR TOUR: Bookmarks will present the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer on tour for his new book, “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Calvary Moravian Church at 600 Holly Avenue Northwest in Winston-Salem. This is a free event, presented in part with support from Kilpatrick Townsend, but registration is required. A book ticket option is available that includes attendance to the book talk, a hardcover copy of “The Nazi Conspiracy” and a front-of-the-line signing pass. For tickets, visit bookmarksnc.org/BradMeltzer.
Bestselling author Brad Meltzer comes to Winston-Salem
Jane Smiley's latest novel takes readers to Monterey, California, about a decade before the Civil War. The protagonist is a widowed teenager who works at a brothel when young girls begin to disappear. Armed with what they've learned reading Edgar Allan Poe mysteries, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill, she and her friend attempt to solve the crimes. But will they find the killer before the killer finds them? As they attempt to piece together clues, their clients start to look more and more suspicious, even as business proceeds as normal. Merrill says enough interesting characters enter and exit Eliza's brothel bedroom to justify a series of novels.
Nick Hornby is known for his obsessive love of music and soccer. Now you can add Charles Dickens and Prince to the list. In an ingenious new nonfiction book, the English writer has yoked together the prolific Victorian novelist with the equally inexhaustible American rock legend to explore the similarities between two brilliant artists separated by an ocean and about 150 years, writes Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin. At just 159 pages, this charming example of fandom will entertain you for an afternoon, then send you right to the literary and musical archives to refamiliarize yourself with the work of these towering geniuses.
“Frank & Marilyn: The Lives, the Loves and the Fascinating Relationship of Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe” by Edward Z. Epstein; Post Hill Press (304 pages, $30) ——— They were strangers in the night. Even as they went from exchanging glances to embracing dances, something warned them do-be-do-be-don’t. “Frank & Marilyn: The Lives, the Loves and the Fascinating Relationship of Frank Sinatra ...
NONFICTION: Jon K. Lauck argues that the history of the Midwest reveals an advanced democratic society and refutes stereotypes about the region's repressive culture. "The Good Country: A History of the American Midwest 1800-1900" by Jon K. Lauck; University of Oklahoma Press (350 pages, $26.95) ——— In the United States, Frederick Jackson Turner predicted, each geographical region "will find ...
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller" by John Grisham (Doubleday) ...
If you are lucky enough to have an author come to your book club, don't tell them you hated their book. Not to their face, not on Twitter, not at all. Even if you did.
While Viola becomes fascinated with London's suffragette hunger strikers, her husband, Edward, and her lover, James, come closer to starvation with each mile in their journey to the South Pole. "Terra Nova" by Henriette Lazaridis hinges on the motifs that connect the two storylines: art, hunger and guilt. Viola waffles between her determination for equality and her love of both Edward and James. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel's artistic enchantment helps smooth over inconsistencies and keep the pages turning. "Terra Nova" is released by Pegasus Books.
“You Started It: Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Most Notorious and Bitter Feuds” by Ken McNab; Backbeat (279 pages, $24.95) ——— All you need is lawyers. Sure, rock stars wail about love onstage. Offstage, though, they rail. Often it’s against bandmates and in lawsuits. Ken McNab’s “You Started It: Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Most Notorious and Bitter Feuds” details these battles. They usually spring from three different ...