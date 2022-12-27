Bestselling author Brad Meltzer comes to Winston-Salem

Nick Hornby is known for his obsessive love of music and soccer. Now you can add Charles Dickens and Prince to the list. In an ingenious new nonfiction book, the English writer has yoked together the prolific Victorian novelist with the equally inexhaustible American rock legend to explore the similarities between two brilliant artists separated by an ocean and about 150 years, writes Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin. At just 159 pages, this charming example of fandom will entertain you for an afternoon, then send you right to the literary and musical archives to refamiliarize yourself with the work of these towering geniuses.