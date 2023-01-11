Bestselling author Brad Meltzer coming to Winston-Salem next week

Jane Smiley's latest novel takes readers to Monterey, California, about a decade before the Civil War. The protagonist is a widowed teenager who works at a brothel when young girls begin to disappear. Armed with what they've learned reading Edgar Allan Poe mysteries, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill, she and her friend attempt to solve the crimes. But will they find the killer before the killer finds them? As they attempt to piece together clues, their clients start to look more and more suspicious, even as business proceeds as normal. Merrill says enough interesting characters enter and exit Eliza's brothel bedroom to justify a series of novels.