AUTHOR TOUR: Bookmarks will present the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer on tour for his new book, “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Calvary Moravian Church at 600 Holly Avenue Northwest in Winston-Salem. This is a free event, presented in part with support from Kilpatrick Townsend, but registration is required. A book ticket option is available that includes attendance to the book talk, a hardcover copy of “The Nazi Conspiracy” and a front-of-the-line signing pass. For tickets, visit bookmarksnc.org/BradMeltzer.
Bestselling author Brad Meltzer coming to Winston-Salem next week
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 31, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2023, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday) Last ...
“Frank & Marilyn: The Lives, the Loves and the Fascinating Relationship of Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe” by Edward Z. Epstein; Post Hill Press (304 pages, $30) ——— They were strangers in the night. Even as they went from exchanging glances to embracing dances, something warned them do-be-do-be-don’t. “Frank & Marilyn: The Lives, the Loves and the Fascinating Relationship of Frank Sinatra ...
Jane Smiley's latest novel takes readers to Monterey, California, about a decade before the Civil War. The protagonist is a widowed teenager who works at a brothel when young girls begin to disappear. Armed with what they've learned reading Edgar Allan Poe mysteries, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill, she and her friend attempt to solve the crimes. But will they find the killer before the killer finds them? As they attempt to piece together clues, their clients start to look more and more suspicious, even as business proceeds as normal. Merrill says enough interesting characters enter and exit Eliza's brothel bedroom to justify a series of novels.