Bestselling books this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Red Book." Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown

2. "The Four Winds." Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's

3. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking

4. "Win." Harlan Coben. Grand Central

5. "Eternal." Lisa Scottoline. Putnam

6. "Klara and the Sun." Kazuo Ishiguro. Knopf

7. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue." V.E. Schwab. Tor

8. "Life After Death." Sister Souljah. Atria

9. "Sunflower Sisters." Martha Hall Kelly. Ballantine

10. "The Affair." Danielle Steel. Delacorte

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Hill We Climb." Amanda Gorman. Viking

2. "The Women of the Bible Speak." Shannon Bream. Broadside

3. "Seeing Beautiful Again." Lysa Terkeurst. Thomas Nelson

4. "Get Good with Money." Tiffany Aliche. Rodale

5. "Violence. Speed. Momentum." Dr. Disrespect. Gallery

6. "The Code Breaker." Walter Isaacson. Simon & Schuster

7. "How to Do the Work." Nicole LePera. Harper Wave

8. "Everybody Fights." Holderness/Holderness. W

9. "Eat Better, Feel Better." Giada De Laurentiis. Rodale

10. "Everything Will Be Okay." Dana Perino. Twelve

PAPERBACK

1. "A Walk Along the Beach." Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

2. "The Country Guesthouse." Robyn Carr. Mira

3. "The Wedding Dress." Danielle Steel. Dell

4. "Camino Winds." John Grisham. Dell

5. "Wilde Child." Eloisa James. Avon

6. "Blood, Guts, and Glory." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. "Under Currents." Nora Roberts. St. Martin's

8. "Masked Prey." John Sandford. Putnam

9. "Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in)." Julia Quinn. Avon

10. "Every Mother's Son." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

