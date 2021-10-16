 Skip to main content
Bestselling reads this week
Bestselling reads this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

2. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Anthony Doerr. Scribner

4. “Crossroads.” Jonathan Franzen. FSG

5. “The Butler.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

6. “Apples Never Fall.” Liane Moriarty. Holt

7. “The Jailhouse Lawyer.” Patterson/Allen. Little, Brown

8. “Billy Summers.” Stephen King. Scribner

9. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

10. “Harlem Shuffle.” Colson Whitehead. Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Storyteller.” Dave Grohl. Dey Street

2. “Peril.” Woodward/Costa. Simon & Schuster

3. “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.” Stephanie Grisham. Harper

4. “Taste.” Stanley Tucci. Gallery

5. “Where Do We Go from Here?” David Jeremiah. Thomas Nelson

6. “Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business).” Tabitha Brown. Morrow

7. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold

8. “Jesus Listens.” Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson

9. “Vanderbilt.” Cooper/Howe. Harper

10. “The Dying Citizen.” Victor Davis Hanson. Basic

PAPERBACK

1. “When All Hell Broke Loose.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

2. “Missing and Endangered.” J.A. Jance. Morrow

3. “Before She Disappeared.” Lisa Gardner. Dutton

4. “The Perfect Christmas.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

5. “The 19th Christmas.” Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central

6. “Mile High with a Vampire.” Lynsay Sands. Avon

7. “Lightning Game.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

8. “Santa’s Sweetheart.” Janet Dailey. Zebra

9. “Hush-Hush.” Stuart Woods. Putnam

10. “Arctic Witness.” Heather Woodhaven. Love Inspired Suspense

