 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bestselling reads this week

  • 0

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. In the Blood. Jack Carr. Atria/Bestler

2. 22 Seconds. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

3. This Time Tomorrow. Emma Straub. Riverhead

4. Dream Town. David Baldacci. Grand Central

5. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown

6. The Summer Place. Jennifer Weiner. Atria

7. Something Wilder. Christina Lauren. Gallery

8. Book of Night. Holly Black. Tor

9. The Island. Adrian McKinty. Little, Brown

10. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Office BFFs. Fischer/Kinsey. Dey Street

2. Mordenkainen Presents. Wizards of the Coast

People are also reading…

3. Endure. Cameron Hanes. St. Martin’s

4. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

5. Phil. Alan Shipnuck. Avid Reader

6. Finding Me. Viola Davis. HarperOne

7. River of the Gods. Candice Millard. Doubleday

8. Why I Stand. Jonathan Isaac. DW

9. Atlas of the Heart. Brené Brown. Random House

10. Created Equal. Ben Carson. Center Street

TRADE PAPERBACK

1. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley

2. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central

3. Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, Vol. 2. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas

4. The Fiber Fueled Cookbook. Will Bulsiewicz. Avery

5. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake

6. Make, Sew and Mend. Bernadette Banner. Page Street

7. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine

8. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley

9. Death of the Black Widow. Patterson/Barker. Grand Central

10. The Dictionary of Lost Words. Pip Williams. Ballantine

2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Besties and former 'The Office' co-stars write on friendship

Besties and former 'The Office' co-stars write on friendship

NEW YORK — It's been nearly 10 years since "The Office" went off the air on NBC, and the show is as popular as ever. During the early days of quarantine, it found a new generation of fans on Netflix. It now plays on Peacock. Former cast members Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have capitalized on that interest in recent years with a re-watch podcast called "Office Ladies" and now a new book about their time on the show and their friendship. The book is called "Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There."

Moira Macdonald's list of must-read books for summer 2022

Moira Macdonald's list of must-read books for summer 2022

Sure, you could be spending these pre-summer days doing outdoor activities — but wouldn't you rather be reading? For those whose answer to that question is an enthusiastic "yes," here are four new books worth staying indoors for. "Love Marriage: A Novel" by Monica Ali (Scribner, $27.99). This is one of those enchanting books full of people making bad decisions, but you find yourself rooting ...

Food historian and travel writer Cynthia Clampitt highlights the greatness of the Midwest in new book, ‘Destination Heartland’

Food historian and travel writer Cynthia Clampitt highlights the greatness of the Midwest in new book, ‘Destination Heartland’

CHICAGO — Cynthia Clampitt thinks well of the Midwest region. So much so that “Destination Heartland: A Guide to Discovering the Midwest’s Remarkable Past,” is the food and travel writer’s third book focused on the region. The Pittsburgh native who grew up in the Chicagoland area has traveled to 37 countries on six continents while following her love for the “history of everything.” “The ...

Book review: 'Book Lovers' is a romance fueled by quick banter in a N.C. town

Book review: 'Book Lovers' is a romance fueled by quick banter in a N.C. town

NEW YORK — Emily Henry is back with her third novel, "Book Lovers," and Associated Press critic Alicia Rancilio says it does not disappoint. The book follows Nora Stephens, an ambitious literary editor, who is unapologetic about her devotion to her job. When she meets Charlie Lafra, a book editor, neither is impressed with the other. The two go their separate ways but of course are drawn back into each other's orbit in the future. The romance genre can be obvious at times but Henry's books are always enjoyable because her character's dialogue is so fresh and funny.

Picture books with a message

Picture books with a message

Of course kids want a good story and engaging pictures. But there's nothing wrong with a lesson, too. These 10 picture books — most with a Minnesota connection — celebrate nature, applaud diversity and protest racism, especially the murder of George Floyd. Most of these books include endnotes with reading guides, information and advice on how children can get involved. Sarah Rising By Ty ...

Book review: 'Incomparable Grace' succinct, absorbing look at JFK

Book review: 'Incomparable Grace' succinct, absorbing look at JFK

Historian Mark K. Updegrove takes a look at key moments in John F. Kennedy's life and presidency in "Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency." The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo says Updegrove's book offers a succinct but compelling look at Kennedy's presidency, from the Cuban Missile Crisis to the Civil Rights movement. DeMillo writes that the book isn't as sweeping as some of the massive tomes on Kennedy, but it doesn't feel like anything is given short shrift. DeMillo writes that the book demonstrates why Kennedy remains such an obsession for the public and historians alike.

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez attends White House conversation on mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert