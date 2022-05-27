Bestselling reads this week

NEW YORK — Emily Henry is back with her third novel, "Book Lovers," and Associated Press critic Alicia Rancilio says it does not disappoint. The book follows Nora Stephens, an ambitious literary editor, who is unapologetic about her devotion to her job. When she meets Charlie Lafra, a book editor, neither is impressed with the other. The two go their separate ways but of course are drawn back into each other's orbit in the future. The romance genre can be obvious at times but Henry's books are always enjoyable because her character's dialogue is so fresh and funny.