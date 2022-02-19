 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bestselling reads this week
Bestselling reads this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Abandoned in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

3. “The Lady’s Mine.” Francine Rivers. Tyndale

4. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday

5. “The Horsewoman.” Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown

6. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking

7. “City of the Dead.” Jonathan Kellerman. Ballantine

8. “One Step Too Far.” Lisa Gardner. Dutton

9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper

10. “The Christie Affair.” Nina de Gramont. St. Martin’s

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Life Force Tony Robbins et al.” Simon & Schuster

2. “Red-Handed.” Peter Schweizer. Harper

3. “Living Fully.” Mallory Ervin. Convergent

4. “Atlas of the Heart.” Brené Brown. Random House

5. “The Nineties.” Chuck Klosterman. Penguin Press

6. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World

7. “The Way of Integrity.” Martha Beck. Open Field

8. “Unstoppable.” Chiquis Rivera. Atria

9. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse

10. “How to Be Perfect.” Michael Schur. Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK

1. “Finding Ashley.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “Highland Wolf.” Lynsay Sands. Avon

3. “Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in).” Lee Child. Berkley

4. “Prairie Fire.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

5. “The Palm Beach Murders.” James Patterson. Grand Central

6. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Dell

7. “Savage Road.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

8. “The Path to Sunshine Cove.” RaeAnne Thayne. HQN

9. “Dark Sky.” C.J. Box. Putnam

10. “Forgotten in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

