 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bestselling reads this week
0 comments
Bestsellers

Bestselling reads this week

{{featured_button_text}}

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Ocean Prey.” John Sandford. Putnam

2. “The Devil’s Hand.” Jack Carr. Atria/Bestler

3. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s

4. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

5. “The Red Book.” Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown

6. “The Good Sister.” Sally Hepworth. St. Martin’s

7. “Win.” Harlan Coben. Grand Central

8. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue.” V.E. Schwab. Tor

9. “Stargazer.” Anne Hillerman. Harper

10. “Klara and the Sun.” Kazuo Ishiguro. Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Hill We Climb.” Amanda Gorman. Viking

2. “On the House.” John Boehner. St. Martin’s

3. “The Women of the Bible Speak.” Shannon Bream. Broadside

4. “The Hero Code.” William H. McRaven. Grand Central

5. “Everything Will Be Okay.” Dana Perino. Twelve

6. “The Pepper Thai Cookbook.” Pepper Teigen and Garrett Snyder. Clarkson Potter

7. “Broken Horses.” Brandi Carlile. Crown

8. “Ask Iwata.” Sam Bett. Viz

9. “Fast Burn!” Ian K. Smith. St. Martin’s

10. “Women Evolve.” Sarah Jakes Roberts. Thomas Nelson

PAPERBACK

1. “A Rancher’s Claim.” Diana Palmer. Harlequin

2. “A Walk Along the Beach.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

3. “The Wedding Dress.” Danielle Steel. Dell

4. “Under Currents.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

5. “The Country Guesthouse.” Robyn Carr. Mira

6. “Alaskan Rescue.” Terri Reed. Love Inspired Suspense

7. “Masked Prey.” John Sandford. Putnam

8. “Camino Winds.” John Grisham. Dell

9. “Killer Instinct.” Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central

10. “Catch My Heart.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News