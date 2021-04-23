Bestselling reads this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Ocean Prey.” John Sandford. Putnam
2. “The Devil’s Hand.” Jack Carr. Atria/Bestler
3. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
4. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
5. “The Red Book.” Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
6. “The Good Sister.” Sally Hepworth. St. Martin’s
7. “Win.” Harlan Coben. Grand Central
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue.” V.E. Schwab. Tor
9. “Stargazer.” Anne Hillerman. Harper
10. “Klara and the Sun.” Kazuo Ishiguro. Knopf
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Hill We Climb.” Amanda Gorman. Viking
2. “On the House.” John Boehner. St. Martin’s
3. “The Women of the Bible Speak.” Shannon Bream. Broadside
4. “The Hero Code.” William H. McRaven. Grand Central
5. “Everything Will Be Okay.” Dana Perino. Twelve
6. “The Pepper Thai Cookbook.” Pepper Teigen and Garrett Snyder. Clarkson Potter
7. “Broken Horses.” Brandi Carlile. Crown
8. “Ask Iwata.” Sam Bett. Viz
9. “Fast Burn!” Ian K. Smith. St. Martin’s
10. “Women Evolve.” Sarah Jakes Roberts. Thomas Nelson
PAPERBACK
1. “A Rancher’s Claim.” Diana Palmer. Harlequin
2. “A Walk Along the Beach.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
3. “The Wedding Dress.” Danielle Steel. Dell
4. “Under Currents.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
5. “The Country Guesthouse.” Robyn Carr. Mira
6. “Alaskan Rescue.” Terri Reed. Love Inspired Suspense
7. “Masked Prey.” John Sandford. Putnam
8. “Camino Winds.” John Grisham. Dell
9. “Killer Instinct.” Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
10. “Catch My Heart.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette