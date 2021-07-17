Bestselling reads this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Nine Lives.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
2. “The Paper Palace.” Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead
3. “Falling.” T.J. Newman. Avid Reader
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
5. “The President’s Daughter.” Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf
6. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
7. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
8. “Golden Girl.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
9. “The Maidens.” Alex Michaelides. Celadon
10. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “How I Saved the World.” Jesse Watters. Broadside
2. “Trejo.” Danny Trejo. Atria
3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants.” Michael Pollan. Penguin Press
4. “Speechless.” Michael Knowles. Regnery
5. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
6. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown
7. “The Comfort Book.” Matt Haig. Penguin Life
8. “The Science of Dream Teams.” Mike Zani. McGraw Hill Education
9. “The Bomber Mafia.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
10. “Fox and I.” Catherine Raven. Spiegel & Grau
MASS MARKET
1. “Once upon a Time in Hollywood.” Quentin Tarantino.
Harper Perennial
2. “A Time for Mercy.” John Grisham. Dell
3. “The Boy from the Woods.” Harlan Coben. Grand Central
4. “The Institute.” Stephen King. Pocket
5. “Close to You.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette
6. “The Gossip.” Nancy Bush. Zebra