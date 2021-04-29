Bestselling reads this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "A Gambling Man." David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. "Ocean Prey." John Sandford. Putnam
3. "The Four Winds." Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's
4. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking
5. "Lover Unveiled." J.R. Ward. Gallery
6. "Lovesickness." Junji Ito. Viz
7. "The Red Book." Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
8. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue." V.E. Schwab. Tor
9. "The Good Sister." Sally Hepworth. St. Martin's
10. "Win." Harlan Coben. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "World Travel." Bourdain/Woolever. Ecco
2. "The Hill We Climb." Amanda Gorman. Viking
3. "Out of Many, One." George W. Bush. Crown
4. "Cook This Book." Molly Baz. Clarkson Potter
5. "The Women of the Bible Speak." Shannon Bream. Broadside
6. "The Hero Code." William H. McRaven. Grand Central
7. "Crying in H Mart." Michelle Zauner. Knopf
8. "F*ck It, I'll Start Tomorrow." Action Bronson. Abrams Image
9. "Don't Drop the Mic." T.D. Jakes. Faith Words
10. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown
PAPERBACKS
1. "A Walk Along the Beach." Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
2. "The Wedding Dress." Danielle Steel. Dell
3. "Under Currents." Nora Roberts. St. Martin's
4. "The Country Guesthouse." Robyn Carr. Mira
5. "Masked Prey." John Sandford. Putnam
6. "Camino Winds." John Grisham. Dell
7. "Catch My Heart." Nora Roberts. Silhouette
8. "Almost Paradise." Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
9. "Murder Thy Neighbor." James Patterson. Grand Central
10. "Killer Instinct." Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central