Bestselling reads this week
Bestselling reads this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The President’s Daughter.” Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf

2. “The Maidens.” Alex Michaelides. Celadon

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

4. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Doubleday

5. “Golden Girl.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

6. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

7. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

8. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired.” Don Bentley. Putnam

9. “Project Hail Mary.” Andy Weir. Ballantine

10. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

2. “Live Your Life.” Amanda Kloots. Harper

3. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown

4. “The Bomber Mafia.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown

5. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

6. “In the Heights: Finding Home.” Miranda/Hudes/McCarter. Random House

7. “How to Cook That: Crazy Sweet Creations.” Ann Reardon. Mango

8. “The Premonition. Michael Lewis.” Norton

9. “The Hill We Climb.” Amanda Gorman. Viking

10. “World Travel.” Bourdain/Woolever. Ecco

PAPERBACK

1. “Daddy’s Girls.” Danielle Steel. Dell

2. “The Sentinel.” Child/Child. Dell

3. “Cajun Justice.” Patterson/Axum. Grand Central

4. “Someday Soon.” Debbie Macomber. Avon

5. “Wicked Lies.” Jackson/Bush. Zebra

6. “Small Town Dreams.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

7. “The Unforgiven.” Heather Graham. Mira

8. “Summer Breezes.” Debbie Macomber. Mira

9. “Red River Vengeance.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. “Shadow Storm.” Christine Feehan. Berkley

— Tribune News Service

Traitor, communist, mother: Who was convicted spy Ethel Rosenberg?
Books

Traitor, communist, mother: Who was convicted spy Ethel Rosenberg?

“Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy" by Anne Sebba; St. Martin's Press (320 pages, $28.99) ——— The right called her a traitor. The left called her a martyr. Neither word quite captured the complicated truth of Ethel Rosenberg. More than 50 years after her execution, she remains impossible to reduce to a label. Anne Sebba’s book, “Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy,” is aptly titled. ...

NBC News anchor Craig Melvin makes peace with addicted dad in ‘Pops’
Books

NBC News anchor Craig Melvin makes peace with addicted dad in ‘Pops’

The first fact we learn about Craig Melvin in the NBC News anchor’s new memoir “Pops” is that his father was born in a federal prison in West Virginia. The revelation grabs the reader by the collar and will likely surprise viewers who watch Melvin, 42, a smooth broadcaster who never displays a hint of angst over the many hours each week he’s seen across NBC News properties. Since joining the ...

3 crime novels of different types engrossed this book critic this month
Books

3 crime novels of different types engrossed this book critic this month

This column is a tale of three novels, all bought in local bookstores during Independent Bookstore Day (which was actually Independent Bookstore 10 Days) back in April. I didn't realize how these three books were connected when I picked them up; now, having happily made my way through all three, I see them as a trio of examples of how broad the category of "crime fiction" can be — and how very ...

‘Home Waters’ book by John Maclean is not a memoir but it’s filled with marvelous memories
Books

‘Home Waters’ book by John Maclean is not a memoir but it’s filled with marvelous memories

You will not discover much about John N. Maclean in his new and graceful and compelling book, “Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River” (Custom House) and that was his intention. “There is some of me in there, of course,” he told me on the telephone from his home in Washington D.C. “But I do not consider this a memoir.” But it is filled with memories. Maclean and his family lived to two ...

Review: 'Catch the Rabbit,' by Lana Bastašic
Books

Review: 'Catch the Rabbit,' by Lana Bastašic

FICTION: A rich, rewarding debut novel of female friendship set against the backdrop of the Bosnian war and its aftermath. "Catch the Rabbit" by: Lana Bastašić; Restless Books (256 pages, $18) ——— By the beginning of 1992, the dissolution of Yugoslavia was well underway. Slovenia, Macedonia and Croatia had declared their independence, and soon Bosnia and Herzegovina would do the same. Most ...

Will Smith reveals title and release date for his autobiography
Books

Will Smith reveals title and release date for his autobiography

  • Updated

Now this is a story all about ... a multifaceted and successful entertainer. Actor, rapper and film producer Will Smith can now add “author” to his resume, as he announced Saturday he has completed his autobiography. “It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said in an Instagram video. “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready.” Smith, whose face was behind an Instagram ...

‘Lightning Strike’ by William Kent Krueger
Books

‘Lightning Strike’ by William Kent Krueger

  • Updated

Cork O’Connor’s father, Liam, was “a good man in a hard job.” The latest novel in Krueger’s accomplished series set in the North Woods of Minnesota returns to 1963 and an investigation when Cork was 12 and his father was sheriff of Tamarack County. The reminiscing is the older Cork’s attempt “to unravel the mystery that had been his father.” The case involves Big John, a “handsome and sad and solitary” man whom the young Cork discovers hanging from “the burned remains of a large log construction” that was once a sacred site for the Ojibwe. It’s during this first time working with his father that Cork learns “a tremendous sense of responsibility for finding the truth.” This expertly crafted mystery has the North Woods, its people and their legacies at its tender heart.

