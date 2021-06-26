Bestselling reads this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The President’s Daughter.” Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf
2. “The Maidens.” Alex Michaelides. Celadon
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
4. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Doubleday
5. “Golden Girl.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
6. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
7. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
8. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired.” Don Bentley. Putnam
9. “Project Hail Mary.” Andy Weir. Ballantine
10. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
2. “Live Your Life.” Amanda Kloots. Harper
3. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown
4. “The Bomber Mafia.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
5. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
6. “In the Heights: Finding Home.” Miranda/Hudes/McCarter. Random House
7. “How to Cook That: Crazy Sweet Creations.” Ann Reardon. Mango
8. “The Premonition. Michael Lewis.” Norton
9. “The Hill We Climb.” Amanda Gorman. Viking
10. “World Travel.” Bourdain/Woolever. Ecco
PAPERBACK
1. “Daddy’s Girls.” Danielle Steel. Dell
2. “The Sentinel.” Child/Child. Dell
3. “Cajun Justice.” Patterson/Axum. Grand Central
4. “Someday Soon.” Debbie Macomber. Avon
5. “Wicked Lies.” Jackson/Bush. Zebra
6. “Small Town Dreams.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
7. “The Unforgiven.” Heather Graham. Mira
8. “Summer Breezes.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
9. “Red River Vengeance.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. “Shadow Storm.” Christine Feehan. Berkley
— Tribune News Service
