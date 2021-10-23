Book review: A breathtaking insider’s thriller from Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny

A young woman named Anahita Nahir, a lower-level employee at the State Department, received a cryptic text the night before the first bombing, a string of numbers sent from a blocked source. Her supervisor shrugged it off as spam, but she wrote the numbers down before she deleted it — and she soon realizes they are related to the bombs, and to one yet to go off. She knows she has to get the information to Ellen.

That is very much only the beginning. Ellen will spend the rest of the book hurtling around the globe from one city to another, racing the clock to find out who is behind the bombings. Everything seems to lead to a ruthless arms dealer named Bashir Shah, “a one-stop shop, a kind of Walmart of weapons, selling not just the materials but the technology.”

Shah (with whom Ellen has a history) was imprisoned, but now he’s not, and he seems to have access to nuclear materials. The truly scary question is: Who are his customers?

Every new discovery is more terrifying than the last, and what adds an extra layer of dread is that we know Clinton actually held this job. As each appalling detail emerged, I found myself wondering whether it had really happened.