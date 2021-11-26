 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: A hider of people is hunted in 'Left-Handed Twin'
0 Comments

Book review: A hider of people is hunted in 'Left-Handed Twin'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Book Review - The Left-Handed Twin

"The Left-Handed Twin" by Thomas Perry.

 Mysterious Press

"Left-Handed Twin" by Thomas Perry (Mysterious Press)

Since she married a wealthy surgeon, Jane Whitefield has been trying to leave her old life behind, but when a friend sends a terrified young woman named Sara to her, Jane feels compelled to help.

Working with her boyfriend, Sara had been making a lot of money as a Hollywood party planner. But that was before she cheated on him and he found out. After he killed her lover right in front of her, she testified against him. But when a jury failed to convict him, he vowed to kill her for her double betrayal.

So begins "The Left-Handed Twin," the ninth novel in Thomas Perry's series featuring Whitefield, a modern woman with the sensibilities of her Seneca Native American ancestors, who is an expert at helping terrified people disappear.

This time, however, it isn't just the person Jane is helping who is being hunted.

Sara's boyfriend seeks the Russian mafia's help to track her down. They agree, but not because they care about finding Sara. They've heard whispers about the mysterious woman who has helped dozens of people disappear and know that there are others who would pay dearly to learn the woman's secrets.

So it is Jane, not Sara, whom they are really after.

The result is a dangerous cat-and-mouse game that unfolds as Jane, intent on protecting Sara even at the expense of her own life, leads pursuers on an often violent chase that begins in the Buffalo, NY, suburbs and veers from New York City to Boston to Maine's Appalachian wilderness.

The tension is thick, the story unfolds at a rapid pace, the characters are well developed, and, as usual in a Thomas Perry novel, the tale is tightly written.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lady Gaga explains why she wore a bulletproof gown to the inauguration

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How a fine-art photographer recast the lives of exotic dancers through a female gaze
Books

How a fine-art photographer recast the lives of exotic dancers through a female gaze

Elizabeth Waterman was desperate. In setting out to photograph exotic dancers for "Moneygame," her book depicting strippers from a respectful, humanizing and refreshingly female perspective, the fine art photographer never anticipated how many clubs, dancers and publishers would say no. So she started bringing doughnuts for the bouncers; she won over dancers by helping them gather dollar bills ...

Review: 'A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America,' by James Horn
Books

Review: 'A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America,' by James Horn

An informative and engaging — but largely speculative — account of the role of a mostly forgotten Native leader of the first Anglo-Indian Wars in Virginia. "A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America" by James Horn; Basic Books (320 pages, $30) ——— In 1561, Spanish explorers abducted an Indian boy from his home in what is now coastal Virginia. They took ...

Celebrate the holiday season with these 6 paperbacks (for a friend or yourself)
Books

Celebrate the holiday season with these 6 paperbacks (for a friend or yourself)

November is a lovely month for reading, and for thinking about what books to buy as holiday gifts. (You may have heard: Order early this year.) Here are six fresh-minted options in paperback, to suit a variety of tastes. "Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam (HarperCollins, $16.99). A bestseller and National Book Award finalist, Alam's novel throws two families — strangers to each other — ...

Review: 'The Correspondents,' by Judith Mackrell
Books

Review: 'The Correspondents,' by Judith Mackrell

Women writers fought bureaucracy and stereotypes to report from the front lines of World War II. "The Correspondents: Six Women Writers on the Front Lines of World War II" by Judith Mackrell; Doubleday (496 pages, $30) ——— Occasionally, I wonder what it would be like to cover something other than books, perhaps a beat with a tinge of danger beyond paper cuts. However, after reading Judith ...

A festival paramedic reflects on the Astroworld tragedy
Books

A festival paramedic reflects on the Astroworld tragedy

In the 2020 book "Molly, Mushrooms & Mayhem: Stories from Inside the Music Festival Medical Tent," Jim Bollenbacher recounts the first time he witnessed the effects of psychedelic mushrooms. He was working as a paramedic at an electronic dance music festival when he was called by security to check on a young man crawling on the floor, picking imaginary things off the ground and out of the air. ...

What We’re Reading: ‘When I Grow Up’ is a graphic novel created from discovered stories of Yiddish teenagers, just before Hitler’s invasion
Books

What We’re Reading: ‘When I Grow Up’ is a graphic novel created from discovered stories of Yiddish teenagers, just before Hitler’s invasion

I’ve been reading the diaries of teenagers. Or rather, not diaries, but autobiographies, most of which were written anonymously, scribbling into notebooks that had been locked away for decades. Some of these stories were long, some were short, some exuberant and some anxious. Of the six recounted in “When I Grow Up” (Bloomsbury, $28), most of their authors died soon after writing. They were ...

Embark on a guided tour through Bay Area rock music history
Books

Embark on a guided tour through Bay Area rock music history

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mike Katz and Crispin Kott want to take you on a trip through Bay Area music history. If you’re game, all you have to do is pick up a copy of “Rock and Roll Explorer Guide to San Francisco and the Bay Area,” their cool new book detailing where Jerry Garcia, Grace Slick, Tupac Shakur and other music stars lived, walked and worked in the region. It also covers a number of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert