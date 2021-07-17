Book review: A journey into inner and outer space awaits in 'New Moons: The Seed Songs, Book One'

Hierarchy, treachery

Meanwhile, a contrasting drama of greed and ego is taking place within the spaceship elite, a power struggle involving blackmail and murder. Life onboard the spaceships is recognizably corporate and oppressive. A caste system has developed with gross inequality and restrictions of rights, and there is bitter infighting and unrest. As one character describes it, “so many people crammed together yet cut off from each other, marginally alive, not thriving. There is much loneliness, frustration, bitterness, and buried anger.”

There is much work to be done to fix all that’s become broken.

Fortunately, Mellinar has help. She teams up with Vedano, a young man from Earth who gets a taste of life off of his home planet. The contrast between indigenous and off-planet existence is explored through the two characters as they become empathic talent scouts for their “sacred seed” project, identifying others whose consciousness can be elevated in much the same way as Mellinar’s has been. Along the way, they are helped by a shapeshifting man/raven named Midigini. The three of them telepathically conduct a sort of civil rights movement, following directions derived from their vision-inducing artifacts.

Masterful, hard to classify