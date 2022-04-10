 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: An electrifying companion to the Pulitzer Prize-winning 'A Visit From the Goon Squad'

  • 0
BOOKS-BOOK-CANDY-HOUSE-REVIEW-MCT

"The Candy House" by Jennifer Egan.

 Scribner

"The Candy House" by Jennifer Egan; Scribner (352 pages, $27)

Midway into Jennifer Egan's "The Candy House" you may find yourself moaning, "Why don't novels come with an index?" A "sibling novel" — per Egan — to her Pulitzer Prize-winning "A Visit From the Goon Squad," this book takes a similar form, with a considerable cast of intricately connected characters shifting through different configurations in interlocking stories set in the recent past and not so distant future and told in a dizzying variety of ways.

Some of "Goon Squad's" people reappear here, but perhaps more to the point is the appearance in passing of someone from Egan's 2001 novel, "Look at Me." To the point, because that startlingly prescient novel anticipated the conundrum of digital reality, with a model selling her reinvented self online to viewers craving "authenticity" — and the question of authenticity is central to "The Candy House," which speculates further down the digital line, to a time when people can "externalize" and save and share their experience and memories.

People are also reading…

When we meet Bix Bouton, he's already a "tech demigod on a first-name basis with the world," having started a social media company called Mandala, based on (some say stolen from) an anthropologist's "formulas for predicting human inclinations," laid out in her book "Patterns of Affinity." His next big idea is Own Your Unconscious — that externalizing of memory that can then be uploaded to the Collective Unconscious.

Going forward in the book and backward in time, we see the anthropologist's daughters encountering the notion of music sharing via Napster. "Once the Internet was inside your computer rifling through your music, what else might it decide to look at?" one of them asks, unbelieving. "Nobody would be dumb enough to do this." And so, the world, and the families, in the book split between those who embrace the technology, epitomized by the senior empiricist and metrics expert, Lincoln, who narrates his own love story in the touchingly funny form of data analysis; and those who eschew it, like the people at Mondrian, whose business is helping "eluders" of the Collective Unconscious.

At issue is how people frame their experience, whether it can be quantified or shared. As Charlie puts it, after dredging one of her father's stories out of the Collective Unconscious: "My problem is the same one had by everyone who gathers information: What to do with it? How to sort and shape and use it?"

"The Candy House" answers in myriad ways: Lincoln's and Charlie's; the game of Dungeons & Dragons, with a player, whose character is a spy, later narrating her actual spy story as "field instructions"; an extended exchange of messages that tells a story even as it cleverly reveals the history behind it.

Each has its own language, its own tropes and terms, which Egan somehow manages to use and skewer at the same time, while maintaining the mystery that makes each person unique and worth knowing.

As she puts it, near the exquisitely moving conclusion of "The Candy House," "Knowing everything is too much like knowing nothing; without a story, it's all just information."

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book review: Dylan Marron finds common ground with the enemy

Book review: Dylan Marron finds common ground with the enemy

Digital content producer Dylan Marron had always focused his career on shining a light on oppression. From his web series Sitting in Bathrooms with Trans People to his series Every Single Word about diversity in Hollywood, he became known for his direct and poignant takes on crucial issues facing marginalized communities.

An emerging opera singer faces her past in new novel by Dallas author Rosalyn Story

An emerging opera singer faces her past in new novel by Dallas author Rosalyn Story

DALLAS — Rosalyn Story is a renaissance woman. In addition to performing in the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for over 30 years, she has worked as a freelance journalist and has written several books. Her latest novel, "Sing Her Name," largely centers on Eden Malveaux, a 30-something from New Orleans struggling to provide for her and her brother in New York City after being displaced by ...

Review: 'Animal Person,' by Alexander MacLeod

Review: 'Animal Person,' by Alexander MacLeod

Eight stories by a Canadian writer focus on the bonds and hurts of family. "Animal Person" by Alexander MacLeod; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (243 pages, $27) ——— "Lagomorph," the first of eight short stories in Alexander MacLeod's collection "Animal Person," begins, "Some nights, when the rabbit and I are both down on the floor playing tug-of-war with his toy carrot, he will suddenly freeze in one ...

A Chicago ER doctor wrote ‘Emergency’ about COVID’s first year — and the time his own hospital failed his mother

A Chicago ER doctor wrote ‘Emergency’ about COVID’s first year — and the time his own hospital failed his mother

CHICAGO — Thomas Fisher figured he would end up in the very place he works, in the emergency room. Eventually, everyone passes through. Two springs ago, at the onset of the pandemic, he thought he might die of the thing he was treating in others. He updated his will, removed enough cash from the bank for six months, stocked his refrigerator. He doesn’t own a car so rather than risk contracting ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Run, Rose, Run: A Novel" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, ...

Review: 'Riverman,' by Ben McGrath

Review: 'Riverman,' by Ben McGrath

NONFICTION: Ben McGrath reads the water to write about a modern-day American voyageur who paddled the rivers from Montana to the Atlantic Ocean. "Riverman: An American Odyssey" by Ben McGrath; Alfred A. Knopf (272 pages, $29) ——— In his fascinating "Riverman," Ben McGrath tells the story of an American wanderer, Dick Conant, who canoed thousands of miles of American rivers before he vanished ...

Review: 'The Candy House,' by Jennifer Egan

Review: 'The Candy House,' by Jennifer Egan

FICTION: An electrifying companion to the Pulitzer Prize-winning 'A Visit From the Goon Squad.' "The Candy House" by Jennifer Egan; Scribner (352 pages, $27) ——— Midway into Jennifer Egan's "The Candy House" you may find yourself moaning, "Why don't novels come with an index?" A "sibling novel" — per Egan — to her Pulitzer Prize-winning "A Visit From the Goon Squad," this book takes a similar ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Hiddleston to star in Apple drama ‘The White Darkness’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert