Book review: Anthony Doerr dreams big with 'Cloud Cuckoo Land'

Passages from "Cloud Cuckoo Land," which we later learn were translated by one of the novel's characters, break up the individual characters' stories. But piecing together the plot of the manuscript is not the point. The novel within the novel serves another purpose. It's the story that gives all the characters the freedom to dream.

Some, like Anna and Omeir, an oxherd on opposite sides of Constantinople's walls during a siege of the city, long for a better life not filled with war and hunger. Seymour, the teenage idealist in today's Idaho, is angry that a forest he found solace in as a child has been destroyed to build a housing development. Zeno is 80-something when we first meet him, directing a children's play of "Cloud Cuckoo Land" at the Lakeport, Idaho, public library. His backstory is a novel of its own — from early orphan-hood to the Korean War, where he meets a fellow soldier who changes his life.

And then there's Konstance, floating on a ship in interstellar space in the 22nd century because her fellow humans made Earth inhospitable. Lucky for her, and us, she has access to a supercomputer named Sybil, who is essentially a limitless virtual library that can help her sort out the past.

If it all sounds like a lot, that's because it is. But it's the kind of thing only a novel can do. And it's a trip well worth taking with the inimitable Doerr.