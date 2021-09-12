 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: 'Beautiful World, Where Are You,' by Sally Rooney
0 Comments

Book review: 'Beautiful World, Where Are You,' by Sally Rooney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

"Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (368 pages)

Sally Rooney's "Normal People" was a masterful depiction of first love. Readers of the Irish author's second novel — and, later, viewers of the acclaimed Hulu series — followed Marianne and Connell coming together and coming undone over the course of four years. Their chemistry was so special that the book's title seemed to apply to others. "I did used to think I could read your mind at times," said Connell. "But maybe that's normal." "It's not," Marianne assured him.

In her latest novel, "Beautiful World, Where Are You," Rooney turns her attention once again to romantic entanglements. This time, instead of putting one Irish couple under the spotlight, she reprises the structure of her debut, "Conversations With Friends," and examines the dynamics of two pairings. She also extends her gaze beyond sexual relations to explore the occasionally fraught yet ultimately unbreakable friendship between her two female leads.

These women power the novel. Alice is a 29-year-old writer from Dublin whose books have made her wealthy and famous. However, success has not brought her happiness: She was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after suffering a nervous breakdown and now lives alone on the west coast of Ireland.

Her best friend Eileen is an editorial assistant on a literary magazine in Dublin and struggles to make ends meet. Like Alice, she experiences low moments where she feels like a failure: "It's so hard to see the point sometimes, when the things in life I think are meaningful turn out to mean nothing, and the people who are supposed to love me don't."

Alice attempts to assuage her loneliness by hooking up with Felix through a dating app. Eileen rekindles a spark with childhood friend Simon. Felix works in a shipping warehouse and is prone to getting blindingly drunk; Simon is a senior political adviser and a committed Catholic. After a series of meetups and fallouts, all four gather at Alice's huge rectory by the sea. There they test the limits of the forces that bind them.

"Beautiful World, Where Are You" is something of a mixed bag. Even if opposites do attract, it is hard to fully believe in Alice and Felix's blossoming love. Their first date is disastrous. Undaunted, Alice then invites Felix, still a virtual stranger, to accompany her on a promotional trip to Rome. He finds her "weird" and condescending and treats her appallingly. He describes himself as "not the most reliable character going." And yet still this emotionally damaged woman considers him someone worth pursuing.

Rooney also taxes us with the rambling e-mails Alice and Eileen send one another — correspondence that covers a range of topics from politics to plastic, class conflict to early writing systems.

Her narrative becomes engaging when her characters swap self-absorption for interaction. We may have to surrender disbelief in places, but otherwise we marvel as Rooney continues to write convincingly and captivatingly about human relationships in all their relatable complexity.

BOOKS-BOOK-BEAUTIFUL-WORLD-WHERE-ARE-YOU-REVIEW-MCT

"Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney

 Farrar, Straus & Giroux
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Celebs born on September 11th: Harry Connick Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Ludacris and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Planning your funeral doesn’t have to be scary, says the author of ‘It’s Your Funeral: Plan the Celebration of a Lifetime Before it’s Too Late’
Books

Planning your funeral doesn’t have to be scary, says the author of ‘It’s Your Funeral: Plan the Celebration of a Lifetime Before it’s Too Late’

The pandemic has forced many to rethink and readjust their present with their future. Some have left jobs that provided steady paychecks and a predictable complacency for unknown, yet meaningful passion projects. Others are are taking more control of their destinies as they see fit. Unwilling to settle in life anymore. So why would you settle in death? That’s the question Kathy Benjamin, ...

Review: 'Matrix,' by Lauren Groff
Books

Review: 'Matrix,' by Lauren Groff

FICTION: A French teenager rises to become the formidable prioress of an English convent. "Matrix" by Lauren Groff; Riverhead (272 pages, $28) ——— Lauren Groff has been contemplating the wellspring of female power in her fiction for awhile now, notably in the startling second act of her novel "Fates and Furies," but also in the humid shadows of her story collection "Florida." Where does power ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "A Slow Fire Burning" A Novel" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead) Last week: ...

'Hot vaxxed summer' fizzled, but 'hot books fall' feels like a safe bet
Books

'Hot vaxxed summer' fizzled, but 'hot books fall' feels like a safe bet

What was it like seeing book sales explode during the coronavirus pandemic? Jonathan Karp, Simon & Schuster's president and CEO, couldn't help quoting Charles Dickens: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." "A lot of people had extra time at home and they turned to books," Karp said. Virtual sales and appearances, meanwhile, "made it easier to reach readers directly." Still, ...

Review: 'Poet Warrior,' by Joy Harjo
Books

Review: 'Poet Warrior,' by Joy Harjo

NONFICTION: Native writer Joy Harjo retells her most important stories. "Poet Warrior" by Joy Harjo; W.W. Norton (226 pages, $25) ——— The first Native writer to serve as U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo is revered for speaking truth to power with lyricism and compassion in her nine books of poetry and a memoir, "Crazy Brave." Her new book, "Poet Warrior," is a hybrid memoir, combining poetry and ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. A Slow Fire Burning. Paula Hawkins. Riverhead 2. Billy Summers. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News