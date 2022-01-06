Book review: 'Blank Pages and Other Stories' capture moments of reckoning and reflection

When Egon, himself succumbing to the Spanish flu, burns those drawings, there is a moment reminiscent of, almost an inversion of, the snow that ends James Joyce's iconic story "The Dead":

"He imagined the fragments, light as black feathers, lifting into the chimney, into the night air, before settling over the whole city of Vienna. Black snow falling on the Danube. Soot becoming clogged in the golden foliage of the Secession Building. Darkening the Opera house. The cafes and hotels. The back streets and brothels."

In the other stories the nature of loss and the response it conjures or commands come in many forms. In Belfast, 1940, a mother grieving for her son, lost at sea, seeks a glimpse of him in a newsreel at the cinema. A man loses his grandchildren in a maze of greenhouses (or, here, "glasshouses"): "Did a phrase like 'last seen them' mean the same as 'seen them for the last time?'"

A sculptor, laid up with a bad leg, sends a helper to mold a death mask for a widowed client. A blocked writer mourning his wife papers his floor with blank pages, only to discover fleas. "The story's beginning to unfold."