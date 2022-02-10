Book review: Book recalls '64 coast-to-coast adventure in a bus

Babbs' book, like the bus, takes the adventure further, and the result is that some of the freshest and most amusing stories are found in its second half.

Anonymous, the 15-year-old runaway who jumped aboard the bus in Canada and wouldn't get off was eventually returned to her family and, as an adult, moved to Oregon to be near Kesey and his wife, Faye, who had befriended her. Although Babbs alters her real name slightly, it's not hard to confirm she really is living in a small Northern California town now and has made little effort to hide her past.

Babbs, who lives in Oregon with his wife, a retired English teacher, goes into little detail about himself, other than to note he was a Marine Corps helicopter pilot during the early years of the Vietnam War, a fact he says defused several tense situations between police and Pranksters. He met Kesey in a graduate writing seminar at Stanford University.

He makes little mention of his own novel, "Who Shot the Water Buffalo," based on his Vietnam War experiences, or the half-dozen slim literary volumes called "Spit in the Ocean" that he co-edited with Kesey.