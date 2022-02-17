Book review: Boss-level girl revolution 'Smile and Look Pretty'

"Smile and Look Pretty" by Amanda Pellegrino (Park Row)

Enter Cate's office. It's where she thought she'd be vetting out the next Great American Novel. Instead, Cate's ordering lunch for her boss and covertly applying lipstick before silently bringing in coffee during meetings.

The first warning that this place won't live up to her expectations: the "suicide-proof windows" that adorn the room where she interviewed for the job.

Amanda Pellegrino's debut novel "Smile and Look Pretty" deftly explores the world of assistants dealing with all manner of mistreatment in the name of working their way up.

Fortunately for Cate, she has a solid support system in her three best friends who share her plight in their respective industries. Lauren wants to be a TV writer but can't seem to edge her way in to so much as a single writing credit. Olivia works for a washed-up actor in hopes that he'll finally make good on his promise to forward her demo reel to his agent. Max, future journalist, provides coffee for "The Morning Show" hosts while keeping her head on a swivel for the news anchor who can't seem to keep his hands to himself.