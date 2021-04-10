Book review: Brandi Carlile shows rugged resilience in 'Broken Horses'

"I think that because of the way I grew up poor and failing in school, because I was the only gay person in such a small town, because I was often nervous, humiliated and turned away from even church, I had an unresolved hurt deep within me that I wasn't paying too much attention to," she writes.

She's perceptive, vulnerable, humble, funny and above all else, a good story teller. She'd already proven her storytelling chops as a lyricist and she proves them once again in these pages. She knows how to use a few words to make a big impact. Without going on a tangent about gun rights, she simply states "he should have never been allowed to own a gun" after a close friend takes his own life.

After spending years laying herself bare in her songs, she lets down yet another wall in the pages of "Broken Horses." For longtime listeners, Carlile gives context and color to her songs and career highlights. From the note she feared she wouldn't hit at the 2019 Grammys to the story behind "Turpentine," lyrics and moments are given fresh meaning.

There will always be two sides to Carlile — the side that's seen onstage and the side that enjoys nothing more than to go fishing. In "Broken Horses," readers meet both and walk away feeling like they know the real Carlile.