Book review: 'Breathing Fire' by Jaime Lowe talks about who was really fighting wildfires

But what first appears as a golden opportunity to leave the walls of prison and live in the wilderness is weighted not only by the requirements, but also by the sense that the choice to join the program is not one made freely. Training for the program is rigorous, not only learning various firefighting techniques, but also enduring punishing hikes on steep trails while carrying heavy equipment. And prisoner crews are given some of the most physically demanding tasks — clearing trees and brush in order to create fire break lines — all while earning one-40th of what a civilian crew member would make.

Lowe's compassionate and deeply empathetic book ranges over a variety of subjects and offers a steady stream of data combined with anecdotes to show how a significant portion of California's response to the ravages of climate change has been built upon the backs of incarcerated labor.

She details the conditions in the prisons where the women are kept; in contrast to the relatively better conditions in the conservation camps, she demonstrates that volunteering to join the dangerous work of fighting fires is not as much of a free choice as it appears.