Book review: Bride saved from a brutal husband in 'The Runaway'

"The Runaway" by Nick Petrie (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

Long-haul trucker Roy Wiley is handsome and charming, so when he stops at a gas station in dreary Coldwater, Mont., the lonely 19-year-old girl working behind the counter begs him to take her with him.

But Wiley is not what he seems. Months later, Helene Johansen finds herself pregnant and married to the murderous leader of a gang of professional thieves. Terrified of him, she decides to escape.

In "The Runaway," Nick Petrie's seventh thriller featuring Marine veteran Peter Ash, the hero discovers her standing beside a broken-down car on a rural Montana road. But as Ash helps her into his truck, Wiley and his gang show up, guns blazing. As they recapture her, Ash dives into a river, barely escaping with his life.

Helene claims that Ash was abducting her, but Wiley isn't sure he believes it. He's also worried she might have told Ash what the gang has been up to. So he sets out to hunt Ash down.

Ash goes on the run, but those familiar with the earlier books know that he won't be running from danger for long. As his friend June, an investigative reporter, explains it, Ash can't keep his nose out of other people's problems.