 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: Charting country music paths in 'Her Country'

  • 0

"Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be," by Marissa R. Moss (Henry Holt & Co.)

Women have always played a major part of country music, from the Carter Family to Dolly Parton, but in recent years you'd be hard pressed to hear that on country music radio.

In "Her Country," Marissa R. Moss chronicles how three singers — Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Mickey Guyton — found ways to circumvent the traditional Nashville Music Row country music industry path and its "good ol' boy" mentality to chart successful paths of their own.

In the 1990s, women country music stars seemed to dominate the airwaves: Shania Twain, Faith Hill, the Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks) were mainstream stars. But after the Chicks were essentially blacklisted in 2003 for criticizing George W. Bush, a chill for women settled over the industry. Even today, women are rarely played back-to-back on country radio, and make up less than 20% of airtime.

People are also reading…

But as Morris shows, the women in "Her Country," have managed to produce some of the most creative, inclusive and successful country music of the moment despite obstacles. Musgraves, Morris and Guyton all started out in Texas as talented singers from a young age, each eventually making their way to Nashville to try to make it in country music.

Musgraves strove for inclusiveness, both in her lyrics, and by making sure her co-writers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally took the stage when she won the Country Music Awards Song of the Year Award in 2014 for "Follow Your Arrow." It was the first time two openly gay people stood on the CMA stage for an award.

Morris found success by self-releasing her songs and then working with Spotify to launch them in 2015. Her songs were a hit on the platform and left labels scrambling to sign her. Next, she became a crossover success with the worldwide pop hit "The Middle," with producer Zedd and musical duo Grey in 2018. She joined the country music supergroup The Highwomen in 2019.

And Guyton overcame years of discrimination as a Black woman singer in the country music business to receive a Grammy nomination in 2020 for her song "Black Like Me," – the first Black female solo artist to get a Grammy nomination in a country music category.

"I realize that not only am I walking through these doors as a Black woman, I need to hold the door open for many other Black, brown, LGBTQIA+ artists that have the same dreams," she said backstage.

Book Review - Her Country

"Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be" by Marissa R. Moss.

 Henry Holt
0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 7, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "22 Seconds" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) Last ...

A personal novel from James Lee Burke

A personal novel from James Lee Burke

"Every Cloak Rolled in Blood" by James Lee Burke; Simon & Schuster (288 pages, $27) ——— Grief can shatter your world. Losing a loved one suddenly is a shock to the system that can tear loose time and render what we think of as reality an alien territory. That kind of disorienting loss is the emotional setting of "Every Cloak Rolled in Blood," the latest novel from revered author James Lee ...

Book review: 'Book Lovers' is a romance fueled by quick banter in a N.C. town

Book review: 'Book Lovers' is a romance fueled by quick banter in a N.C. town

NEW YORK — Emily Henry is back with her third novel, "Book Lovers," and Associated Press critic Alicia Rancilio says it does not disappoint. The book follows Nora Stephens, an ambitious literary editor, who is unapologetic about her devotion to her job. When she meets Charlie Lafra, a book editor, neither is impressed with the other. The two go their separate ways but of course are drawn back into each other's orbit in the future. The romance genre can be obvious at times but Henry's books are always enjoyable because her character's dialogue is so fresh and funny.

Review: 'Bad Actors,' by Mick Herron

Review: 'Bad Actors,' by Mick Herron

FICTION: The eighth novel in Mick Herron's entertaining Slough House series involves sleuths, Russians, lost souls and tyrants. "Bad Actors" by: Mick Herron; Soho (360 pages, $27.95) ——— "Bad Actors" is Mick Herron's eighth novel chronicling the exploits of the "slow horses," a motley unit of disgraced British secret-service agents condemned to live out their days in pointless, make-work tasks ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick to star in 'A Simple Favor' sequel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert