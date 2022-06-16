 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: Crime thriller debut well executed in 'The Favor'

  • 0

"The Favor" by Nora Murphy (Minotaur)

Leah and Liam Dawson are lawyers. McKenna and Zack Hawkins are doctors. Or at least, Leah was a lawyer. And McKenna was a doctor. Now, they're wives.

They don't know each other, but their similarities are uncanny. The two are smart, determined and at least somewhat privileged women, possessing educations, houses, and cars to match their upper-middle class, married white woman lives. But their lives are far from perfect.

Nora Murphy's debut novel "The Favor" delicately but unabashedly puts a microscope to domestic abuse in modern America with the added layer of a crime thriller. The novel begins with a vignette describing a woman fleeing the scene of the murder, though it's unclear which, if either, woman is narrating.

Both Leah's and McKenna's partners are affluent white men who have careers in the same fields as their spouses — except Liam and Zack have more experience and authority under their belts. The men use their professional knowledge and connections to bolster their abuse and make it difficult to prove, further trapping their wives and cloistering them in their deceptively nice houses.

People are also reading…

Until Leah spots McKenna at the liquor store, recognizing herself in the stranger. Fascinated by her, Leah follows and watches McKenna while Liam is out of town, building tension with every alcohol-deadened day that goes by until finally, Leah is compelled to intervene.

Perhaps a well executed favor could free them both. It would take recognizing the abuse and finding carefully concealed evidence to get anyone to court.

Murphy applies her own research and experience representing survivors of domestic abuse in court, both in Leah's lawyerly background and in the two women as they try to stay under the detective's radar.

The Author's Note helpfully provides resources for people experiencing abuse and clarifies Murphy's choice to focus on educated, white women when many people who experience domestic abuse are nonwhite and don't hold degrees.

"The Favor" possesses an undeniable momentum even as you dread what it will throw at you next. But it's more nuanced than typical thriller fare, offering a broad, detailed, inside look into domestic abuse, showing just how abuse can happen, why it continues, the forms it can take and the struggle to heal and build a new life after escaping it.

Book Review -The Favor

"The Favor" a novel by Nora Murphy.

 Minotaur
0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book review: Giffin marries romance and history in 'Meant to Be'

Book review: Giffin marries romance and history in 'Meant to Be'

Joe Kingsley comes from a larger-than-life family with connections, achievements and celebrity akin to the Kennedys. Cate Cooper comes from an abusive household and a childhood teetering on poverty. Seemingly the only thing that connects Cate and Joe is that both of their fathers died when they were 3. "Meant to Be" by Emily Giffin is a sweet and sensible romance firmly placed in the real world. The classic tale of unlikely lovers reimagines American history through the alternating voices of Joe and Cate. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says "Meant to Be" proves you can have your romance and think deeply, too.

Book review: Make time for astonishing debut 'Nightcrawling'

Book review: Make time for astonishing debut 'Nightcrawling'

The 2018 Youth Poet Laureate of Oakland, Leila Mottley, tries her hand at a new form and the result is astonishing. "Nightcrawling" tells the story of Kiara Johnson, a 17-year-old high school dropout with a fractured family who turns to prostitution to pay her rent and eat. Told in a raw, electrifying, first-person voice, 'Nightcrawling' "belongs near the top of any 'Best Debut Novel of 2022' list," writes AP reviewer Rob Merrill. Oprah Winfrey made it next book club pick. A spokesperson for Winfrey said Mottley is the youngest author ever selected for Oprah's Book Club, founded in 1996.

Book review: 'Incomparable Grace' succinct, absorbing look at JFK

Book review: 'Incomparable Grace' succinct, absorbing look at JFK

Historian Mark K. Updegrove takes a look at key moments in John F. Kennedy's life and presidency in "Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency." The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo says Updegrove's book offers a succinct but compelling look at Kennedy's presidency, from the Cuban Missile Crisis to the Civil Rights movement. DeMillo writes that the book isn't as sweeping as some of the massive tomes on Kennedy, but it doesn't feel like anything is given short shrift. DeMillo writes that the book demonstrates why Kennedy remains such an obsession for the public and historians alike.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Sparring Partners" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: — 2. "Meant ...

Take a ride with Paul Wilborn’s ‘Florida Hustle’

Take a ride with Paul Wilborn’s ‘Florida Hustle’

"Florida Hustle" by Paul Wilborn; St. Petersburg Press (310 pages, $19.95) ——— It’s a classic road trip story: a young man’s quest for freedom, independence and the love of the star of straight-to-video horror films known for her ear-piercing scream. Hey, it’s Florida. “Florida Hustle” is the first novel from St. Petersburg author Paul Wilborn. A former reporter for the then-St. Petersburg ...

Review: 'Lessons in Chemistry,' by Bonnie Garmus

Review: 'Lessons in Chemistry,' by Bonnie Garmus

Books in brief "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus; Doubleday (400 pages, $29) ——— Beautiful, unconventional intellectual Elizabeth Zott and lonely, athletic genius Calvin Evans have survived childhood trauma and loneliness and found happiness. The talented young midcentury scientists have "actual chemistry" — and the toxic envy of their colleagues at the Hastings Research Institute in ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryan Cranston 'nearly killed' 'The Office' cast when he directed episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert