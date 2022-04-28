 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: Exciting twists, unique twins in 'I'll Be You'

  • 0

"I'll Be You" by Janelle Brown (Random House)

Although Sam and Elli Logan are identical twins, their personalities are drastically different. Sam loves the spotlight and has a knack for acting. Elli would rather blend into a crowd and just go to school like a normal kid. But with a secret signal they switch places, embodying each other and escaping themselves, if only for a little while.

Janelle Brown's fifth book, "I'll Be You," follows the twins from early childhood, when they are scooped up as Hollywood child actor commodities and made into minor stars, to their 30s, when Sam is a barista with no acting future struggling to stay sober and Elli is a picture of modest success with a husband, a house, and a small florist business.

Gone are the days when Sam and Elli would switch places. In fact, the two haven't spoken in a year, since Sam last relapsed and finally crossed the line with Elli, leaving their already frayed connection undeniably severed. But when Elli's weekend retreat turns into a week and then longer — leaving her newly adopted 2-year-old with their parents and telling them to ask Sam for help — Sam knows something is wrong.

People are also reading…

Reading Brown's novel is like eating potato chips: Though there's little nutritional value, it's addictively flavored and, after you've started, hard to stop until it's all gone. Generously sprinkled with witty word choice and tasty twists, "I'll Be You" is a page-turner in spite of itself.

The breaks are meant to add suspense but often fall short. Minor inconsistencies pop up here and there which, although not important enough to impact the plot, are enough to chip at the suspension of disbelief required for a tale as dramatic as "I'll Be You." It's not the kind of novel meant for analysis, rather the kind to read on the beach and pass the time snacking away on it.

Brown's intriguing characters and plot compensate for the novel's shortcomings. Sam's and Elli's voices are just as unique as their personalities. The storyline gets to a point that must surely be almost the climax, almost the end, but the book is only half-read and abruptly takes a turn with yet another shocking reveal before plunging into Part 2.

These twists have solid set-ups, so the reveals are effective and believable with only a slight stretch of the imagination. The choice to go along with whatever wild turn is around the corner is made easier because each one is so interesting and exciting, they're worth exploring despite any outlandishness.

Book Review - I'll Be You

"I'll Be You" by Janelle Brown.

 Random House
0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Janelle Monáe comes out as nonbinary and shares their rather unique pronouns

Janelle Monáe comes out as nonbinary and shares their rather unique pronouns

LOS ANGELES — Janelle Monáe’s gender-identity journey is continuing, with the queer multitalented artist coming out publicly this week as nonbinary. And what are Monáe’s pronouns, you might ask? “My pronouns are free-ass motherf— and they/them, her/she,” the performer and newly minted author told The Times in a feature published Thursday ahead of her appearance at the Los Angeles Times ...

Dallas native Karen Baum Gordon’s ‘The Last Letter’ probes the lasting scars of the Holocaust

Dallas native Karen Baum Gordon’s ‘The Last Letter’ probes the lasting scars of the Holocaust

DALLAS — Karen Baum Gordon knows how to tell a story, and most of all, how to begin one. From the moment you open her memoir, "The Last Letter," you’re hooked. “My father tried to kill himself when he was 86 years old” are the words that launch this remarkable journey, which is best summed up in the subtitle: "A Father’s Struggle, a Daughter’s Quest, and the Long Shadow of the Holocaust." Now ...

Review: 'Loving Edie,' by Meredith May

Review: 'Loving Edie,' by Meredith May

"Loving Edie: How a Dog Afraid of Everything Taught Me to Be Brave" by Meredith May; Park Row Books (296 pages, $24.99) ——— "Loving Edie" is the memoir of a journalist, her wife, and their freaked-out dog. Edie is a typical golden retriever in many ways: goofy, playful, a lover of people and other dogs. But she is terrified of the world at large. Everything scares her — loud noises, cars, ...

L.A. Times Book Festival: Janelle Monáe feels like she's living her 'second Earth life'

L.A. Times Book Festival: Janelle Monáe feels like she's living her 'second Earth life'

LOS ANGELES — Janelle Monáe has done it all. She's an accomplished musician, activist, actor, fashion icon — and, with the release of "The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer" earlier this month, a published author. "I've been saying this on the road, but I feel like I'm on my second Earth life," she said Saturday afternoon at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. She was ...

Review: 'Marrying the Ketchups,' by Jennifer Close

Review: 'Marrying the Ketchups,' by Jennifer Close

FICTION: Wonderfully entertaining novel about lessons in life, love and business centered around one family's suburban Chicago restaurant. "Marrying the Ketchups" by Jennifer Close; Knopf (320 pages, $28) ——— One of worst parts of waiting tables comes at the end of the shift. You're tired, you're hungry, but you still have side work to do, like making all the pawed-over, schmutz-smeared ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Ellen DeGeneres credits Adam Levine for relationship with Portia de Rossi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert