Book review: 'Gichigami Hearts,' by Linda LeGarde Grover

"Gichigami Hearts" by Linda LeGarde Grover; University of Minnesota Press (145 pages)

"Can you see there's a house down there, about a block on the other side of the bridge?" Linda LeGarde Grover's Aunt Carol asks, as the two sit at a campfire at a powwow in Duluth. "Did you know that house was your great-great-grandmother's house? You didn't? Well, she was a LaVierge, and she was born at Fond du Lac, the old Fond du Lac, not where the reservation is now where the people got moved, and her mother and dad came there from LaPointe, that big village on Madeline Island, in Wisconsin."

Linda, she says, ought to know some of these things.

Well, now she does. And now, thanks to "Gichigami Hearts: Stories and Histories From Misaabekong," so do we. Gichigami is, of course, Lake Superior, and Misaabekong is an Ojibwe name for the Duluth, Minnesota area, referring to the massive outcropping of gabbro, also called the Point of Rocks, that divides the city.

"Our Ojibwe and, in a broader sense, Anishinaabe history is a layering of our stories over that land and landscape," Grover tells us, and her own layering of family history, creation stories and tribal lore makes this book a complex map of a place and its people in intimate, worldly and otherworldly terms.