Book review: In 'Dear Memory,' a lauded poet goes into the past in search of who she is and who she was

Many immigrant stories begin with trauma. The decision to leave behind one’s country of birth is rarely a whim and more often a decision reached in the face of repression, imminent threat, or — in the case of my own parents — a sense that in their homeland, there was no future. For the children and grandchildren of immigrants, it can mean that learning more about “where we came from” means asking loved ones to retrieve memories they have no wish to revisit. It doesn’t mean that there are not happy memories to be shared, but getting to them may mean excavating dark spaces.

Victoria Chang’s “Dear Memory” comprises words and illustrations that illuminate Chang’s path back into time. In a series of letters addressed to those who play a part in her memories, she explores with tenderness and compassion the ways that all of us construct our stories of what lies both in our family’s past and in our own lives.

Chang, too, escaped the town where her parents settled, an event that brings its own ambivalence. “In truth, I am ashamed to write this, to still think about the past, to still have these memories. I wonder if I am ashamed of the memories, the events, or myself. That fundamentally there was something wrong with me, my family, my countries I never knew.”