Book review: In 'Gone for Good,' a detective hunts dormant killer

When Grace Harper is found hogtied and strangled to death on her kitchen floor, it appears that Chicago's "Lovelorn Killer" has returned after being dormant for nearly twenty years.

Chicago PD Detective Annalisa Vega had been obsessed with the

the case ever since her high school boyfriend's mother was murdered in a similar fashion. Now, in "Gone for Good," it's on Vega to end the reign of terror — unless the killer hunts her down first.

The novel is the first in a planned series about Vega by Joanna Schaffhausen, author of four previous thrillers featuring Boston PD detective Ellery Hathaway. At first blush, Hathaway's personal experience with serial killers was even worse than Vega's. As a teenager, Hathaway and been held prisoner and tortured by one.

A serial killer suddenly reappearing after being dormant for decades is an overused trope of both crime novels and TV cop shows. So is having the detective on the case targeted by the killer. In other words, Schaffhausen's new book starts off with two strikes against it. When the book's climactic confrontation takes place in an abandoned mental hospital — something else we've seen too many times before — that seems like strike three.

And yet, there is a lot to like about this novel.