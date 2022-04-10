 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: 'In on the Joke' showcases trailblazing women comics

  • 0

"In on the Joke: The Original Queens of Stand-Up Comedy" by Shawn Levy (Doubleday)

The first women stand-up comics broke down barriers and paved the way for a multitude of women who followed them. But it wasn't an easy path. Not only did they have to defy the conventional wisdom that women shouldn't work at all and just be homemakers and mothers, they also had to face almost certain rejection from the gatekeepers of comedy, from agents to TV hosts and bookers, who resisted the notion that women can be as funny as men.

And yet, a few women defied the odds and broke through. Shawn Levy's "In on the Joke" offers a breezy tour through some of the biggest names, from Jackie "Moms" Mabley, a Black comedian who headlined at the Apollo theater and created a wizened old lady persona onstage, to Phyllis Diller, who broke through with a wacky persona and poked fun at her husband and family, and Joan Rivers, the acerbic stand-up comic, who Levy says combines the strands of many of the women comedians before her.

People are also reading…

Spanning roughly the decades from the 1930s through the 1980s, Levy touches on the general comedy trends intertwined with several of the women's careers, such as the debut of the "party record" — raunchy albums of the '50s and '60s — and rise of the so-called "sick comedians" like Lenny Bruce and Mort Sahl who eschewed the one-liners of comedians like Bob Hope for more observational comedy.

But he keeps his focus on the women's individual stories, dividing the book into eight chapters that serve as mini profiles of each comedian. Some, like Elaine May and Joan Rivers, are still well known today. But "In on the Joke" also profiles comedians including Moms Mabley, Belle Barth, Jean Carroll and Totie Fields, pioneers who were once big names but have since faded into relative obscurity.

Levy doesn't delve too deeply into any individual story. But the overview serves as a useful starting point for comedy buffs wanting to learn more about each of these trailblazing comedians.

Book Review - In On the Joke

"In On the Joke: The Original Queens of Standup Comedy" by Shawn Levy.

 Doubleday
0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book review: Dylan Marron finds common ground with the enemy

Book review: Dylan Marron finds common ground with the enemy

Digital content producer Dylan Marron had always focused his career on shining a light on oppression. From his web series Sitting in Bathrooms with Trans People to his series Every Single Word about diversity in Hollywood, he became known for his direct and poignant takes on crucial issues facing marginalized communities.

An emerging opera singer faces her past in new novel by Dallas author Rosalyn Story

An emerging opera singer faces her past in new novel by Dallas author Rosalyn Story

DALLAS — Rosalyn Story is a renaissance woman. In addition to performing in the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for over 30 years, she has worked as a freelance journalist and has written several books. Her latest novel, "Sing Her Name," largely centers on Eden Malveaux, a 30-something from New Orleans struggling to provide for her and her brother in New York City after being displaced by ...

Review: 'Animal Person,' by Alexander MacLeod

Review: 'Animal Person,' by Alexander MacLeod

Eight stories by a Canadian writer focus on the bonds and hurts of family. "Animal Person" by Alexander MacLeod; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (243 pages, $27) ——— "Lagomorph," the first of eight short stories in Alexander MacLeod's collection "Animal Person," begins, "Some nights, when the rabbit and I are both down on the floor playing tug-of-war with his toy carrot, he will suddenly freeze in one ...

A Chicago ER doctor wrote ‘Emergency’ about COVID’s first year — and the time his own hospital failed his mother

A Chicago ER doctor wrote ‘Emergency’ about COVID’s first year — and the time his own hospital failed his mother

CHICAGO — Thomas Fisher figured he would end up in the very place he works, in the emergency room. Eventually, everyone passes through. Two springs ago, at the onset of the pandemic, he thought he might die of the thing he was treating in others. He updated his will, removed enough cash from the bank for six months, stocked his refrigerator. He doesn’t own a car so rather than risk contracting ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Run, Rose, Run: A Novel" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, ...

Review: 'Riverman,' by Ben McGrath

Review: 'Riverman,' by Ben McGrath

NONFICTION: Ben McGrath reads the water to write about a modern-day American voyageur who paddled the rivers from Montana to the Atlantic Ocean. "Riverman: An American Odyssey" by Ben McGrath; Alfred A. Knopf (272 pages, $29) ——— In his fascinating "Riverman," Ben McGrath tells the story of an American wanderer, Dick Conant, who canoed thousands of miles of American rivers before he vanished ...

Review: 'The Candy House,' by Jennifer Egan

Review: 'The Candy House,' by Jennifer Egan

FICTION: An electrifying companion to the Pulitzer Prize-winning 'A Visit From the Goon Squad.' "The Candy House" by Jennifer Egan; Scribner (352 pages, $27) ——— Midway into Jennifer Egan's "The Candy House" you may find yourself moaning, "Why don't novels come with an index?" A "sibling novel" — per Egan — to her Pulitzer Prize-winning "A Visit From the Goon Squad," this book takes a similar ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Hiddleston to star in Apple drama ‘The White Darkness’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert