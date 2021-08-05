Book review: In 'Pastoral Song,' an English farmer finds balance between sustaining his family and sustaining the land

You know this story: Farms grow more productive but farmers go deeply into debt buying more and bigger equipment. In grocery stores, the cost of food plummets, and farmers' profits plummet. They need bigger fields, more equipment.

Over time, Rebanks realizes that these modern methods aren't just sucking the joy out of farming — they are literally killing the land. He and his father note that birds no longer follow the plow. "There must be no worms in those fields. They've all been killed off," he writes. "The fertilizers, medicines, pesticides, fuels, feeds, tractors and machinery that we once bought that made our farm lose money have turned out to be the very thing that did all the damage."

A wholesale return to the old ways is not feasible, but Rebanks makes a strong, measured argument for a sensible mix between the old and the new — what he calls "a beautiful compromise." Rotate crops, end the use of pesticides, return to natural fertilizers, abandon the monoculture. "We need to put farming and nature back together."

Rebanks' lifetime spent farming gives this book its credibility; his sensible tone gives it its power. And his eloquence describing his beloved farm gives it its beauty.