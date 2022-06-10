 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: 'Incomparable Grace' succinct, absorbing look at JFK

  • 0

Nearly six decades after his assassination in Dallas, President John F. Kennedy and his legacy remain an obsession for historians and the public alike. Mark K. Updegrove’s “Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency” demonstrates why that obsession is well-deserved.

Updegrove’s book provides a succinct but absorbing look at key moments in Kennedy’s time in office and provides a counterweight to some of the doorstopper biographies that have been published over the years. Unlike some of those, like Robert Dallek’s excellent Kennedy biography, Updegrove doesn’t aim for a sweeping history of every moment in Kennedy’s life.

Updegrove focuses on the key moments of Kennedy’s presidency, from the Cuban Missile Crisis to the Civil Rights Movement. The years leading up to Kennedy’s time in the White House take up less than a third of the book, but hardly feel brushed over. Few people are in a better position to write about Kennedy’s life and legacy than Updegrove, the former head of the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library and ABC News’ presidential historian.

People are also reading…

The book’s most dramatic sections, as expected of any book on Kennedy’s presidency, are the ones focusing on Kennedy grappling with the Cold War tensions with the Soviet Union as well as the struggles over Civil Rights. Kennedy’s complicated relationship with Johnson, his unfaithful yet mythologized marriage to Jackie and his brother’s role in the presidency all are covered concisely, but none are given short shrift.

Updegrove provides a balanced look at Kennedy’s personal and political failings while offering a look at why a man who served just 1,036 days in office continues to rank so high by historians among the nation’s presidents.

Book Review - Incomparable Grace

“Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency” by Mark K. Updegrove (Dutton)

 Dutton
0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book review: Giffin marries romance and history in 'Meant to Be'

Book review: Giffin marries romance and history in 'Meant to Be'

Joe Kingsley comes from a larger-than-life family with connections, achievements and celebrity akin to the Kennedys. Cate Cooper comes from an abusive household and a childhood teetering on poverty. Seemingly the only thing that connects Cate and Joe is that both of their fathers died when they were 3. "Meant to Be" by Emily Giffin is a sweet and sensible romance firmly placed in the real world. The classic tale of unlikely lovers reimagines American history through the alternating voices of Joe and Cate. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says "Meant to Be" proves you can have your romance and think deeply, too.

Book review: 'My Moment' is best consumed in bite-sized bits

Book review: 'My Moment' is best consumed in bite-sized bits

Havana Chapman-Edwards was the only kid at her school to participate in the 2018 walk out. Celia Bell chose life after her mother's death. Emily Cain found herself laughing after losing an election. Though these women are unique to each other, they've all chosen to fight for themselves. "My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves" showcases short essays ranging from a single sentence to a few pages, each accompanied by a black-and-white portrait of the author. The voices in "My Moment" run the gamut of age, race, gender, ability and privilege. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the collection contains moving essays and stunning pictures.

Author Rich Cohen writes about his father’s life and adventures in ‘World’s Greatest Negotiator’

Author Rich Cohen writes about his father’s life and adventures in ‘World’s Greatest Negotiator’

CHICAGO -- Rich Cohen was walking down State Street on a recent rainy morning and he was not alone, though he appeared to be. “I feel like I hear my father’s voice all the time as I am walking around, especially when I am back in Chicago,” he said. Though he has long lived and written elsewhere, Cohen is arguably the most prolific and successful Chicago nonfiction writer of this era, his work ...

Review: David Sedaris laughs at death in ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’

Review: David Sedaris laughs at death in ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’

David Sedaris’ work has always had a macabre edge. He’s mined the humor in taxidermy, museums of medical oddities and tales of unusual deaths throughout his 10 previous books and his hugely popular performances. Death takes no holidays in his new collection of essays, “Happy-Go-Lucky.” Whether he’s writing about his experiences during the COVID pandemic or the slow decline of his fractious ...

Review: 'The Wet Hex' by Sun Yung Shin: In mythic poems, Shin explores the world of transnational adoption and the lives of the 'castaways'

Review: 'The Wet Hex' by Sun Yung Shin: In mythic poems, Shin explores the world of transnational adoption and the lives of the 'castaways'

Sun Yung Shin dedicates her revelatory fourth collection, "The Wet Hex," to those "cast away," using a verb to remind readers that abandonment is an action imbued with intention and responsibility. In the formally innovative poems that follow, she demonstrates that castaways generate unique and vital knowledge from the obscure margins they have been consigned to. As in her previous ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Ezra Miller: Parents of missing teen seek restraining order against actor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert